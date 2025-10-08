Photo of Home Depot founder's $200 million luxury yacht sparks outrage: 'The rich get even unfathomably richer'

A viral photo of Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank's yacht has ignited backlash on the r/HomeDepot subreddit, as Redditors believe his $200 million luxury vessel is yet another example of climate inequality.

"The working poor … get poorer each day while the rich get even unfathomably richer while making the planet uninhabitable after the next 50-100 years," one Reddit commenter succinctly stated.

"Meanwhile, his employees can't afford baby milk," wrote another.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Luxury yachts have drawn fierce criticism in recent years as reports document their outsized environmental footprint. A single superyacht can emit around 7,000 tons of planet-warming gases annually, the equivalent of what one person would emit over 860 years, according to Oxfam.

Researchers refer to this as "climate inequality," where the richest 1% of the world's population produces 16% of global emissions, a level that Oxfam says contributes to approximately 1.3 million excess heat-related deaths. Superyachts, private jets, and luxury car fleets are among the most visible symbols of this disparity.

According to Oxfam Senior Climate Justice Policy Advisor Chiara Liguori, "The super-rich are plundering and polluting the planet to the point of destruction, and it is those who can least afford it who are paying the highest price."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

Critics note that luxury travel options often benefit from preferential treatment. Aviation fuel for international flights is typically untaxed, even for private jets on short-haul trips, and yachts receive their own perks.

Pelagia Yachting reported that yacht ownership can deliver "a series of attractive tax advantages" for investors. These include deductions for operating costs, sales tax exemptions, capital gains tax relief, and VAT deductions — all legal ways to minimize taxes on superyacht ownership.

Oxfam is campaigning to end these benefits. "Governments globally ... need to tackle the twin crisis of inequality and climate change by targeting the excessive emissions of the super-rich by taxing them more," Liguori said. The organization argues such measures could fund essential clean-energy and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The photo of Blank's yacht has galvanized online communities. One Redditor quipped, "I'm disappointed it's not orange."

Another wrote, "Glad to be working my ass off for an unlivable wage so this guy can have a personal yacht."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.