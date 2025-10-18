Onlooker captures image of mind-boggling yacht docked in major port: 'It's a floating building'

"Truly looks like the yacht of a villain."

Money might not buy happiness, but it certainly can buy you a ridiculous marine vessel.

A post on a popular yacht subreddit has garnered significant attention due to the sheer size of the yacht it depicted.

In the picture, the yacht towered over a nearby marine building and took up the entire length of the photo frame. To say a boat of this size is ostentatious would be an understatement.

"Unbelievable," the original poster remarked in the comment section. "I've never seen such a structure in my life before. It's a floating building."

Superyachts like this are often the subject of backlash, especially from an environmental standpoint.

One notable consideration with respect to these massive vessels is that the larger the ship, the greater its fuel requirements. As a result, superyachts generate incredible amounts of ozone-destroying, planet-warming gas emissions.

According to research conducted by the nonprofit Oxfam, megayachts and superyachts emit "as much carbon as the average person would in 860 years."

But emissions aren't the only issue, as the resources it takes to build one of these vessels are extremely taxing on the environment. According to Boat International, 1,500 tons of steel are required to construct a single 130-meter hull.

One can only imagine the vast amount of steel used to fabricate this particular superyacht.

In addition to these environmentally catastrophic impacts, the typical owners of these controversial superyachts are the same billionaires who regularly travel on private jets and other gas-guzzling conveyances. Wealthy CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos have been frequently spotted using both yachts and jets.

In the caption of the Reddit post, the original poster stated that the photo was taken in Barcelona harbor, and users in the comments immediately donned their detective hats.

"Used to be owned by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin," one user discovered. "[Sechin] is sanctioned in connection with the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine."

"Truly looks like the yacht of a villain," another agreed.

"Clearly a Bond villain," a third concurred.

