Here's why most US school buses are still powered by diesel: 'It's just a matter of breaking down these barriers'

"The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years."

The wheels on diesel-powered school buses are still going round and round in the United States despite a push to electrify the fleets.

As detailed by the Associated Press, the overwhelming majority of children are still being shuttled to and from their learning institutions by the highly polluting vehicles, with more than 99% of the country's 489,000 buses fueled by dirty energy at the end of last year.

While electric buses, like electric cars, require less maintenance in the long run and don't release harmful pollution from their tailpipes, the upfront cost is one factor that has slowed down a transition from diesel fleets — which guzzle pricey dirty fuel and produce toxic fumes that have been linked to respiratory issues, lower test scores, and reduced attendance at school.

However, citing data from the World Resources Institute, the AP noted that things have been inching in the right direction, as "the number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years."

Federal funding has helped facilitate this uptick.

In 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency was granted $5 billion for the Clean School Bus Program as part of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which went into effect the following year.

The money has reportedly been in demand as well, something that Clean School Bus Program director Christine Koester told the AP was a "heartening" sign.

More support is needed to increase the adoption of electric buses, though.

Other barriers include slow approval processes and a lack of charging infrastructure in certain districts, including lower-income communities that are already disproportionately impacted by pollution.

Fears about the ability of the electric buses to handle the cold and longer commutes were also a factor in Wyoming, which turned down EPA funds to help transition the state fleet, as reported by the AP.

EV batteries do see a reduction in performance in frigid weather, but scientists have been developing longer-lasting technology to help alleviate the issue of range anxiety. One couple also found that modifications ensured their vehicle was resilient in extreme temperatures, ultimately completing a record-breaking drive from the North Pole to the South Pole.

Wyoming mom Alicia Cox, who's the executive director of the nonprofit Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities, suggested to the AP that further conversations might be able to move the needle in a positive direction.

"It's just a matter of breaking down these barriers," she said.

