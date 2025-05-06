Doctor exposes toxic chemicals hiding in popular dental floss brands: 'Wow, this really hurts'

A periodontist from Michigan has warned that several popular dental floss brands contain harmful forever chemicals.

What's happening?

In a video on his YouTube channel, Dr. Joseph Nemeth sounded the alarm about name-brand floss, including Oral-B Glide Pro-Health, Listerine Reach Ultraclean, and Colgate Mint Waxed floss, containing high concentrations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

Nemeth explained that companies often add forever chemicals to floss because it "helps it slide between teeth more easily, just like nonstick cookware."

According to the 2024 study he referenced from Mamavation, which partnered with Environmental Health News, 13 out of 39 dental floss products tested at an EPA-certified laboratory showed indications of PFAS chemicals.

The research found that Oral-B Glide had the highest amount of organic fluorine, a standard PFAS marker, at 248,900 parts per million (ppm).

In addition to Oral-B Glide, Up & Up (Target Brand) Smooth Slide Floss Mint, Colgate Total Mint Waxed Dental Floss, and Solimo (Amazon Brand) Extra Comfort Mint Dental Floss had the next-highest PFAS concentrations, each containing over 70,000 ppm.

However, no tooth floss marketed to children showed indications of having forever chemicals.

"Wow, this really hurts," one person commented. "The dental office gave me Oral-B Pro Health."

"I'm a hygienist and this is the first I'm hearing this," another shared. "But nothing surprises me anymore. Thank you for your vigilance and this valuable information."

Said another: "Can't companies just be honest and not put people in danger? And where is the FDA?"

Why is PFAS in dental floss concerning?

PFAS are considered one of the most pervasive chemicals in modern society due to their widespread use in consumer products and their ability to accumulate in humans and the environment. They're found in a wide range of products, including clothing, food packaging, non-stick cookware, firefighting foam, shampoo, makeup, and now dental floss, as the study uncovered.

They can linger in the environment for hundreds or even thousands of years, putting animals, people, and ecosystems at risk. Because of their ubiquitous presence, they've been found virtually everywhere, including in drinking water, soil, air, and even in remote locations like the Arctic Ocean. Researchers have also found toxic chemicals in human blood, breast milk, umbilical cord blood, and even the brain.

When people floss, PFAS can enter the bloodstream through the mucous membranes in the mouth and throat, leading to higher levels in the body. And since most people floss at least once a day, their risk of exposure to the chemicals increases significantly depending on what brand they use.

"These levels that we are seeing from some of these dental floss products do not reflect levels that are safe for human consumption," Linda Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program, who reviewed the study, told Mamavation.

"Because PFAS chemicals are persistent & toxic, they could be building up inside consumers every time they floss their teeth and creating a situation that can lead to chronic disease."

What's being done about PFAS in floss?

Mamavation noted that several brands, including Tom's of Maine, Thrive Market, and Dr. Mercola, offer PFAS-free dental floss that also contain high-quality, sustainable ingredients. One of the more interesting examples on that "best" list, found on Mamavation's site, may be the floss picks made by SmartLifeco, as they are made with straw wheat.

Several states, including California, New Mexico, and New York, have enacted bans or restrictions on the use of forever chemicals in products such as cookware, food packaging, and dental floss.

The next time you buy dental floss, make sure to check Mamavation's list of PFAS-free options so you can make the best choice for you and your family. It's also a good idea to research cosmetics and cookware before purchasing, as many brands contain PFAS. Cookware with nonstick coatings, such as those made from cast iron or stainless steel, is always a safe bet.

