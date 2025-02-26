State lawmakers make major move to ban concerning chemicals from household products: 'We know that this is a problem the state needs to address'

These chemicals have been the subject of multiple legal challenges in recent years, both inside the U.S. and outside it.

Lawmakers in New York are taking definite steps to protect residents from dangerous chemicals with a new bill aimed at per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, CBS News reports.

PFAS, also called "forever chemicals" because of how long they persist in the environment, are found in a huge variety of everyday items. If a product has any kind of nonstick or stain-resistant properties, it probably uses PFAS. Unfortunately, they're toxic and linked to a wide range of health problems, including cancer, fertility problems, asthma, and thyroid disease.

Because of these issues, PFAS have been the subject of multiple legal challenges in recent years, both inside and outside the U.S. There was even an attempt to control these chemicals at the federal level, CBS News reported, although that proposal has been withdrawn.

That isn't stopping the state of New York from stepping in and imposing new limits within its borders.

The new bill under discussion would ban the use of PFAS for specific products — a wise move, since they're currently used for products like cookware and dental floss that could lead to people ingesting these chemicals.

The bill would also mandate cleanup efforts in areas where PFAS have been released into the water supply by manufacturers. Communities like Hoosick Falls and Poestenkill have been affected.

"These chemicals are discharged directly from industrial facilities that might be using them," said Northeast regional director of environmental health Kate Donovan, per CBS News. "As well as getting washed down our drains, and contaminating our sewer systems and our public water supplies. … We know that there are communities that have had their water supplies transferred off. … We know that this is a problem the state needs to address. We also know it costs us billions of dollars to clean it up."

