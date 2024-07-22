New research reveals impact of ubiquitous contaminant on breastfeeding mothers: 'Cause for concern'

"For all women who are exposed, there's a little bit of a decrease in the amount of time they breastfeed beyond delivery."

A new study shows a correlation between mothers' exposure to "forever chemicals" and a reduction in breast milk within six months of giving birth.

What's happening?

The Guardian reports that new research on breastfeeding mothers indicated that their exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances was associated with them stopping breastfeeding within the first six months after having a baby.

The study was published by the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health. It included examining plasma collected during pregnancy in the New Hampshire Birth Cohort Study from 2010 to 2017. The researchers looked for PFAS concentrations in the plasma and compared that data to when the mothers had to stop exclusively breastfeeding due to a decrease in milk production.

The research showed that mothers with the highest concentrations of PFAS in their plasma had a 28% higher risk of lactation slowing or stopping altogether within six months.

Megan Romano, the lead author of the report and an epidemiologist at Dartmouth University, said the findings were "cause for concern." She added: "For all women who are exposed, there's a little bit of a decrease in the amount of time they breastfeed beyond delivery."

Correlation does not mean causation, though, and there could be other factors such as environmental or socioeconomic variables to help explain the differences.

Why is PFAS exposure important?

The World Health Organization recommends exclusively breastfeeding babies for the first six months of life since breast milk provides complete nutrition for infants and includes antibodies that help protect from diseases. Breastfeeding is also great for mothers since it decreases the risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

In addition to being connected with decreased lactation, PFAS are toxic in many other ways. They've been linked to different types of cancer, increased cholesterol levels, and immune-system suppression.

PFAS exposure is difficult to avoid. They can be found in food, water, and many products we use every day, such as cookware, clothing, and toiletries. PFAS are referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down on their own and have been found to build up in humans.

Earthjustice reports that over 97% of Americans have PFAS in their bloodstream, and these chemicals can persist in our bodies for decades.

What's being done about the harmful effects of PFAS?

Romano said two things we can do to lower our intake of PFAS are using filtered water and eating a varied diet. Since these chemicals can be found in dust and air, it's also beneficial to use a HEPA air filtration system.

Some organizations are also taking action to prevent widespread exposure to these chemicals. The Environmental Protection Agency has recently implemented the first regulations on PFAS in drinking water. Since many of our nation's farms have been contaminated with PFAS, the U.S. Congress is considering giving $500 million to farmers to help mitigate the harmful effects of this issue. Companies producing advanced water filtration systems, such as Spout, are also working to provide cleaner water for consumers in their homes.

