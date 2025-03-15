States take urgent action as concerns grow over drinking water safety: 'The science is clear'

Multiple states are taking steps to safeguard their water from toxic "forever chemicals" as uncertainty looms over restrictions on them under the Trump administration.

As detailed by The New Lede, California unveiled a bill on Feb. 19 aimed at protecting water quality in the Golden State. Public health and environmental groups — including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Sierra Club — support the legislation, which would at minimum adopt Biden-era reforms on acceptable levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

"Today, we are taking action to ensure that California is leading with strong, science-based health standards that will protect our communities from harmful PFAS chemicals regardless of what happens at the federal level," Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who introduced the bill, said in an official press release.

According to the release, approximately 12 million Californians are exposed to PFAS through their tap water, raising serious concerns about their long-term health. PFAS exposure is linked to cancer, reproductive harm, cardiovascular diseases, and childhood developmental issues.

"The science is clear and so is our responsibility — to ensure that every woman can go through pregnancy without the added burden of toxic chemical exposure and that every baby has the best possible start in life," said Dr. Juliana Melo.

Other states with new PFAS legislation in the pipeline include Maine, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, which revived a bill initially shelved, as the Environmental Protection Agency approved stricter drinking water standards in April 2024. However, CBS News reported on Jan. 23 that President Donald Trump scrapped the plan to further limit PFAS in drinking water.

"We're lucky here in Maine that Maine legislature and the governor understand the importance of protecting people from PFAS, but … there are millions of people that are going to be at risk from exposure if these are rolled back. We hope it won't happen, but we just think it's a matter of time," Sarah Woodbury, Defend Our Health's vice president of policy and advocacy, added.

Forever chemicals are found in a variety of everyday products, from nonstick cookware to stain-resistant clothing. While you can avoid purchasing products known to contain PFAS, manufacturing groups have advocated for PFAS to be declassified as "hazardous substances" under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, per The New Lede.

This has raised concerns that more PFAS contamination could ultimately make its way into our environment. Despite troubling indications that PFAS restrictions could be reduced, Trump has indicated that improving the health of the country is one of his priorities, so public advocacy could help the matter get a closer look for the bipartisan goal of protecting public health.

For its part, the EPA requested a 60-day stay in February so the Trump administration has time to review the rule, and a court granted the request. As it stands, 11 states have set "maximum contaminant levels" for certain PFAS in drinking water, per Safer States.

