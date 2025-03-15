  • Outdoors Outdoors

States take urgent action as concerns grow over drinking water safety: 'The science is clear'

"We hope it won't happen."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"We hope it won’t happen."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Multiple states are taking steps to safeguard their water from toxic "forever chemicals" as uncertainty looms over restrictions on them under the Trump administration.   

As detailed by The New Lede, California unveiled a bill on Feb. 19 aimed at protecting water quality in the Golden State. Public health and environmental groups — including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Sierra Club — support the legislation, which would at minimum adopt Biden-era reforms on acceptable levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances

"Today, we are taking action to ensure that California is leading with strong, science-based health standards that will protect our communities from harmful PFAS chemicals regardless of what happens at the federal level," Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who introduced the bill, said in an official press release

According to the release, approximately 12 million Californians are exposed to PFAS through their tap water, raising serious concerns about their long-term health. PFAS exposure is linked to cancer, reproductive harm, cardiovascular diseases, and childhood developmental issues. 

"The science is clear and so is our responsibility — to ensure that every woman can go through pregnancy without the added burden of toxic chemical exposure and that every baby has the best possible start in life," said Dr. Juliana Melo.

Other states with new PFAS legislation in the pipeline include Maine, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, which revived a bill initially shelved, as the Environmental Protection Agency approved stricter drinking water standards in April 2024. However, CBS News reported on Jan. 23 that President Donald Trump scrapped the plan to further limit PFAS in drinking water. 

Watch now: Expert reveals the reason you should never prewash your dishes

"We're lucky here in Maine that Maine legislature and the governor understand the importance of protecting people from PFAS, but … there are millions of people that are going to be at risk from exposure if these are rolled back. We hope it won't happen, but we just think it's a matter of time," Sarah Woodbury, Defend Our Health's vice president of policy and advocacy, added

Forever chemicals are found in a variety of everyday products, from nonstick cookware to stain-resistant clothing. While you can avoid purchasing products known to contain PFAS, manufacturing groups have advocated for PFAS to be declassified as "hazardous substances" under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, per The New Lede

This has raised concerns that more PFAS contamination could ultimately make its way into our environment. Despite troubling indications that PFAS restrictions could be reduced, Trump has indicated that improving the health of the country is one of his priorities, so public advocacy could help the matter get a closer look for the bipartisan goal of protecting public health. 

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water?

Never 👎

Sometimes 😟

Often 🙁

Always 😨

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

For its part, the EPA requested a 60-day stay in February so the Trump administration has time to review the rule, and a court granted the request. As it stands, 11 states have set "maximum contaminant levels" for certain PFAS in drinking water, per Safer States.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x