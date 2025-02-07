Experts issue warning about dangerous substance lurking in popular clothing: 'It will require action from all industry leaders'

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are a class of toxic chemicals that have been widely used in manufacturing a variety of products. As the dangers of these chemicals have been recognized, more and more places are introducing a ban on their use in certain products.

New York and California are the latest states to introduce a ban on the use of PFAS in certain items and from January 2025 these states have banned the use of PFAS in clothing. As the ban came into effect, experts spoke with Wirecutter about the dangerous pollutants and what you should do with your PFAS-containing apparel.

As Wirecutter reported, experts believe there is actually very little risk to a person who continues to wear their PFAS-treated rain jackets. The risk from the chemicals actually comes during the manufacturing of the item and when it is disposed of as it is likely to end up in a landfill.

This is because during manufacturing and disposal, the toxic chemicals can leach into the environment, polluting the soil, air, and waterways that provide water for drinking and irrigation. "The biggest risk is when these garments are disposed," Professor Graham Peaslee told Wirecutter via email. "In this country that means the landfill."

This ban is great news for health and the environment. PFAS are extremely persistent human-made chemicals that accumulate in the body and the environment over time. According to the European Environment Agency, this group of over 4,700 chemicals has been linked to a range of health issues including thyroid disease, obesity, fertility problems, cancer, and liver damage.

There are many PFAS-free alternatives available. For waterproof clothing, waxed fabrics and polyurethane coatings have been used to keep you dry, and you can replace non-stick pans with ceramic, cast iron, and stainless steel pans that work just as well.

Many states are cracking down on the use of PFAS, but it will take a big effort to ban them completely. "It will require action from all industry leaders to make the transition," Theresa McKenney, director of sustainability at outdoor gear company Nemo, told Wirecutter.

