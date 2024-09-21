Report shows major corporation hid knowledge of toxic chemicals seeping into blood from common household products: 'This changes everything'

3M announced that it would discontinue using this chemical but replaced it with a different chemical that would remain in the environment as a "forever chemical."

3M, the company that invented Post-It Notes and Scotch Tape, uses human-made compounds called fluorochemicals in many of its products.

ProPublica reported that these chemicals have been found in human blood and are toxic, based on extensive research studies. However, the company reportedly kept this information from the public and continued releasing products with the chemicals into the world.

What's happening?

A 3M chemist named Kris Hansen first tested human blood for fluorochemical contamination in 1997. At that time, she was not aware that the chemical had been tested on animals in the 1970s and found to be toxic and even deadly, per ProPublica.

When Hansen told her boss about discovering the chemical in general population blood samples, he cryptically said: "This changes everything," but then packed up and ultimately left for an early retirement in the middle of further testing.

Hansen's superiors made her doubt her own expertise and question the results of her research, but the facts were all there. After studying the blood of hundreds more people, the 3M-produced fluorochemicals, developed initially during the effort of building atomic bombs, were apparently everywhere.

Why are fluorochemicals important?

Fluorochemicals are incredibly long-lasting and versatile because they resist water, heat, and oil, as ProPublica detailed. 3M products are used worldwide, so the company's chemicals have spread extensively to people, animals, and waterways.

Even after 3M announced in 2000 that it would discontinue using a set of these chemicals called PFOS, the company used others that would remain indefinitely in the environment as "forever chemicals."

In scientific journals, 3M's chemicals have been linked to liver, immune system, and developmental problems, as ProPublica indicated. Other studies tied chemicals 3M used to issues with fertility, hormones, thyroid function, cholesterol, and fetal development, according to the news outlet.

Hansen's job was eliminated in 2022 after she worked for 3M for 26 years. Then, she chose to speak about her experiences related to toxic chemicals produced by her employer and the company's medical director, who said there were no effects on human health.

What's being done about fluorochemical exposure?

Thousands of people have brought fluorochemical-related lawsuits against 3M to hold the company accountable for the toxins it releases into our bodies and the environment, as ProPublica noted.

The Environmental Protection Agency has taken steps to reduce exposure risks to certain forever chemicals under the Superfund law, which forces polluters to clean up hazardous substances, and by tightening safe drinking water regulations.

As an individual, you can learn more about companies you buy products from to understand what they are made of and avoid toxic chemicals as much as possible. Instead, support responsible, sustainable brands prioritizing your health and the planet over corporate profits and greed-motivated secrecy.

You can also educate yourself about forever chemicals and support efforts to remove them from our environment and improve public health.

