New study reveals health impacts of 'forever chemicals' — here's how to limit your exposure

A new study has linked exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as "forever chemicals," to some concerning changes in the brain.

What's happening?

About Lawsuits summarized the research, which found that exposure to PFAS can alter the expressions of certain genes within the brain.

The scientists looked at six different types of PFAS: perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorodecanoic acid (PFDA), perfluorodecanesulfonic acid (PFDS), 8:2 fluorotelomer sulfonate (8:2 FTS), and 8:2 fluorotelomer alcohol (8:2 FTOH).

They found that PFAS influenced the activity of more than 700 genes in brain cells, 11 of which were consistently impacted.

One notable discovery, per the About Lawsuits summary, was that PFAS reduced the activity of a gene critical to brain cell survival while increasing the activity of another gene associated with brain cell death, thereby contributing to neurotoxicity, or damage to the brain caused by exposure to toxic substances.

"Each of these 11 genes exhibited consistent regulation across all PFAS that we tested," the study's co-author Dr. G. Ekin Atilla-Gokcumen said, per Earth.com. "This uniform response suggests that they may serve as promising markers for assessing PFAS exposure, but further research is needed to know how these genes respond to other types of PFAS."

Though the effects of each type of PFAS varied greatly, PFOA seemed to have a stronger effect on genes regulating cell survival and death than the others. Earth.com reported that PFOA altered the expression of nearly 600 genes, far more than any other compound tested.

Why is this study important?

The study adds to a growing body of research exploring the health impacts of exposure to PFAS. These roughly 15,000 compounds are commonly used in products like water-repellent clothing and non-stick cookware. They have been found in our water — one study found that about 31% of groundwater samples and about 16% of surface water samples contained significant levels of PFAS — along with a number of foods like white rice, coffee, eggs, and seafood.

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to an increased risk of some cancers, low birth weight, decreased fertility, interference with the body's natural hormones, reduced ability of the immune system to fight infections, and other health concerns, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

What's being done about PFAS?

Several countries have banned certain PFAS compounds or imposed restrictions on them. For instance, PFOA was banned globally in 2020 as part of the Stockholm Convention, a global health treaty between 186 countries, as Blue Marble reported. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency has been working to phase out PFAS since at least 2006, and it is continuing to take action to better understand and combat these chemicals.

It is unlikely that ordinary citizens can completely avoid exposure to PFAS because of their prevalence in our environment. However, actions like avoiding non-stick cookware, limiting your purchases of stain- and water-resistant clothing, and prioritizing brands that are PFAS-free can reduce your exposure.

