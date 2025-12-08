'Uncomfortable' footage of cruise ship sparks intense debate online: 'That can't be good'

In climate-conscious social circles, cruise ships are always a hot topic for public debate. To many people, these massive sea vessels are the epitome of excess and waste, with little regard for environmental resources or pollution.

Yet another issue that arises with cruise ships is the immediate impact on the land and water where they operate.

In a post to r/DamnThatsInteresting, one Reddit user shared a video of an enormous cruise ship disturbingly close to the shore with beachgoers mere feet away.

"Large cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, causes a huge water displacement when passing by the coast and with that, a small tsunami like effect," the original poster wrote.

This video shows people scrambling to get away from the boat as they scream and run to dry land. It's concerning footage because of the safety risks involved and how the cruise ship is altering the natural environment.

However, the video also highlights one of the many disturbing practices of today's cruise ships operating in our oceans.

In online articles and other social media posts, people have been calling out cruise ships for their air pollution, dumping harmful chemicals into the sea, and generating excessive waste.

If you're committed to living sustainably, consider alternatives to cruises for your next vacation.

Fortunately, there are many ways to travel and see the world responsibly and with a low environmental impact. For example, you can opt for train travel instead of cruising or flying, rent an electric vehicle instead of a gas-guzzling vehicle, and explore eco-friendly travel destinations.

Other Reddit users were shocked to see the OP's Harmony of the Seas video and shared their opinions in the comments.

"These things are just too big," one Redditor wrote. "They make me uncomfortable."

"That can't be good for the shoreline," another Reddit user commented.

"Worst form of tourism ever, on so many levels," someone else added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.