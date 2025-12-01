'Disgusting' video from inside cruise ship sparks heated debate online: 'This looks terrible'

"People in next centuries will curse us for doing this."

A video meant to highlight the size of a cruise ship instead led Redditors to debate the merit and environmental consequences of such vessels.

The video shows the outside of one deck on the Arvia, a ship used by P&O Cruises. The video posted to Reddit was sped up by 400% and was still nearly 2 minutes long. And even in that time, the cruiser still didn't complete a full lap around the ship, showing just how massive it is.

And that's only on one deck.

The ship measures in at more than 1,130 feet and weighs more than 200,000 tons. It holds up to 5,200 guests and 1,800 crew members.

Some readers marveled at the ship's size, but others found it less than appealing.

"This looks terrible," one commenter wrote. "Thousands and thousands of dollars to sit in a windowed hallway sardined together. No thank you."

Equally as large as the ship is the damage it — and similar vessels — does to the environment.

Many cruise ships burn liquified natural gas as their fuel source, which is marketed as a more environmentally friendly solution than other fuels but still burns methane and sulfur. The pollutions from burning these gases not only trap heat within our atmosphere, leading global temperatures to reach record-breaking levels, but they can also lead to the formation of acid rain.

A study found that just 214 cruise ships in European ports released four times as much sulfur in 2022 as all of Europe's cars combined. And the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that cruise ships generate more than 1 billion gallons of sewage annually.

"Horrible thing. Disgusting," another commenter wrote. "People in next centuries will curse us for doing this, knowing we are destroying everything to build and 'enjoy' that."

