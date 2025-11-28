'Monster' video of cruise ship ignites fierce debate online: 'It's like Vegas but floats'

"You can't get away."

When you're looking to take a relaxing vacation where you can kick your feet up and do nothing, a nice, leisurely cruise might be high on your list. However, some cruise ships have gotten so large that just heading to your room might feel like an intense workout.

Just ask one bystander who was able to catch a glimpse of the Icon of the Seas cruise ship as it left a nearby dock. As one of the two largest cruise ships in the world, the Royal Caribbean ship created quite a stir among critics on the r/Megalophobia subreddit.

First launched in January 2024, Icon of the Seas is nearly 1,200 feet long and 219 feet wide. Thanks to its massive size, it can accommodate more than 5,600 guests and a crew of 2,350.

The ship has a gross tonnage of nearly 250,000, putting its six dual-fuel engines to good use. Each engine is equipped with the ability to use liquefied natural gas, drawing the widespread ire of environmentalists and climate experts.

LNG is primarily made up of methane, a carbon pollutant that is over 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. While LNG can produce fewer air pollutants than other fuels, its potential to leak methane can occur at every stage of its production.

In a recent study first published in Energy Science & Engineering, researcher Robert Howarth took a closer look at the carbon impact of LNG. He discovered that lifecycle pollution from LNG can be up to 33% greater than coal. This can make LNG a major contributor to rising global temperatures when used over long periods.

"Natural gas and shale gas are all bad for the climate. Liquefied natural gas is worse," Howarth told the Cornell Chronicle. "LNG is made from shale gas, and to make it you must supercool it to liquid form and then transport it to market in large tankers. That takes energy."

Plenty of users echoed the original poster's distaste for the massive cruise ship in the comment section.

"It's like Vegas but floats, and you can't get away," quipped one commenter.

"Polluter of the Seas," wrote another user.

"I was on an inaugural sailing of this monster, and it's just ridiculous how big it is," noted a third commenter. "For those saying it's a mall, think bigger. Even a skyscraper might not be enough. A small city, for sure."

