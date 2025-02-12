Mayor pushes to ban massive 'floating hotels' from port: 'These cruises don't have a place here'

A popular French coastal destination known for its stunning blue waters is leading a growing movement to welcome smaller cruise ships, aiming to protect both its natural beauty and local communities, reported Deseret News.

The city of Nice plans to limit the size of cruise ships starting this July, accepting only vessels under 190 meters (623 feet) with fewer than 900 passengers. This represents a major shift from the current practice of hosting ships carrying up to 3,500 visitors at once.

Mayor Christian Estrosi supports the change. He told The Times, "I don't want these floating hotels putting down their anchors in Nice. These cruises that pollute [and] that pour out their low-cost customers who do not consume anything and who leave their rubbish behind them, well I say these cruises don't have a place here."

The proposed rules could reduce cruise passenger numbers by 70%, helping preserve Nice's coastal environment. Similar measures exist in other Mediterranean hotspots like Venice, Barcelona, and Mallorca, where large ships have strained local resources and infrastructure.

Some small business owners worry about losing customers. To address these concerns, cities could create programs supporting local shops during the transition or develop alternative tourism strategies focused on longer-staying visitors who tend to spend more money in port communities.

Euronews reported that cruise passengers often buy little in port cities since their ships aim to provide necessary amenities: "Several studies have shown that passengers disembarking from ships don't contribute as much to the local economy as you might think. With all the food, drink and souvenirs they could ever want available on board, the money stays at sea."

The Mediterranean ranks second only to the Caribbean for cruise tourism. Before implementing the new rules, Nice's mayor must still convince the national government, which opposes the ban.

