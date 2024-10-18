Groups sound alarm over disturbing practices of many cruise ships: 'We just have no eyes on the behavior'

"The federal agency that's tasked with enforcing it isn't doing it."

Imagine stepping onto a gleaming cruise ship, ready for your Alaskan adventure. But beneath the surface, a dirty secret is harming our oceans.

What's happening?

As detailed by Alaska Public Media, many cruise ships use a technology called scrubbers to clean their exhaust. These systems flush out harmful chemicals from ship pollution, but there's a catch: That pollution is dumped directly into the sea.

In June, for example, an inspector in Ketchikan, Alaska, spotted a cloudy discharge creating a shimmery film on the water's surface. It's not an isolated incident. Most cruise ships visiting Alaska now use these open-loop scrubbers, discharging millions of gallons of polluted wastewater daily on average, according to the report.

Why is cruise ship pollution concerning?

This isn't just about keeping our oceans pristine. It's about protecting the health of marine life and coastal communities.



The wastewater from scrubbers is acidic and contains heavy metals and toxic chemicals, including known substances linked to cancer, per Alaska Public Media. Even at low concentrations, these pollutants harm sea creatures. With our oceans already under stress from warming and acidification, this additional threat puts the entire marine ecosystem at risk.

Moreover, this pollution often goes unnoticed.

"Many of the discharges happen beyond the horizon, and so I think that's just in general a problem with enforcing against the shipping industry and the cruise industry. We just have no eyes on the behavior, and the federal agency that's tasked with enforcing it isn't doing it," Marcie Keever, director of Friends of the Earth's Oceans and Vessels program, explained to Alaska Public Media.

What's being done about cruise ship pollution?

We're not powerless in the face of this challenge. Some nations, like Sweden and Denmark, have already banned scrubber discharges. California requires ships to use cleaner-burning fuels along its coast. And dozens of environmental groups are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to implement a nationwide ban on scrubbers.

As individual travelers, we can make a difference, too. When planning your next vacation, consider eco-friendly alternatives to large cruise ships. Look for smaller, more sustainable tour operators that prioritize environmental protection. If you choose a cruise, research the company's environmental practices and opt for those with the best track record.

By making informed choices and supporting responsible tourism, we can send a clear message that protecting our oceans is nonnegotiable.

