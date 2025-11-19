  • Business Business

'Gross' photo of cruise ship sparks heated debate online: 'Just straight up murdering the ocean'

"This isn't an icon."

by Leslie Sattler
A personal account of life aboard Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas has sparked heated discussion on social media.

Photo Credit: iStock

A personal account of life aboard Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas has sparked heated discussion on social media about the environmental cost of enormous cruise vessels.

Writer Gary Shteyngart documented his weeklong trip on the ship's maiden sailing in a piece that grabbed the subreddit r/Anticonsumption's attention.

A personal account of life aboard Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas has sparked heated discussion on social media.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit post linked to Shteyngart's article in the Atlantic about his time on the vessel that was built for 7,600 people. In his account, he described the ship as looking like "Istanbul had it been designed by idiots" with "vibrant, oversignifying colors stacked upon other such colors."

He noted that the Icon features seven pools, 15 bars, and entire areas the company calls "neighborhoods." They have shopping zones, water parks, and exclusive sections for premium guests. 

His stay ran almost $19,000 for a suite with no ocean view. His windows faced an indoor shopping mall rather than the sea.

The floating resort is five times the size of the Titanic and part of an expanding cruise industry. Ships of this scale burn large quantities of fuel daily and create a ton of waste while sailing.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters

Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes.

Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough.

The Icon uses liquefied natural gas, which Royal Caribbean markets as environmentally friendly, though environmental advocates dispute these claims. The company also touts technology that converts waste into energy for powering the ship's waterslides and other amenities.

Mega-cruise ships disrupt ocean habitats, release pollutants into the water, and create pollution through their fuel consumption.

For travelers considering ocean vacations, learning about the ecological footprint of mega-ships can help inform choices. Smaller vessels, land-based coastal trips, or rail travel often provide similar experiences with far less environmental impact.

Reddit users didn't hold back their opinions.

How concerned are you about the plastic waste in our oceans?

Extremely 😫

I'm pretty concerned 😥

A little 😟

Not much 😕

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This isn't an icon this is just straight up murdering the ocean," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "It's an engineering marvel but it's also super f****** gross."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x