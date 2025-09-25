Billionaire sparks outrage after pulling 400-foot superyacht into local river river: 'I hope it sinks'

"Any Orcas in the local area feel like swinging by for a visit?"

An Australian billionaire has caused outrage after docking his $30 million superyacht on the Brisbane River to secure a prime spot for a popular fireworks event.

An image of Clive Palmer's yacht docked in the Brisbane River was posted on the subreddit r/brisbane.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The 400-foot vessel carries 12 passengers and 12 crew and is outfitted with a jacuzzi, two sundecks, multiple bars, and a VIP suite. The yacht's annual running costs are approximately $3 million, according to Super Yacht Fan.

The image of the yacht, named Australia, received a lot of negative responses from the Reddit community.

"I hope it sinks," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Any Orcas in the local area feel like swinging by for a visit?" in reference to a series of events where orcas have attacked and even sunk boats off the coast of Spain and Portugal.

Superyachts are often regarded as symbols of excess because they represent vast amounts of money spent on luxury rather than necessity. These vessels cost hundreds of millions to build and maintain, which requires a lot of resources and generates a lot of waste.

They also consume a lot of fuel. The floating mansions not only require fuel to move but also to heat and cool the vessel and power its amenities. Many of these yachts also come with several toys on board that add to their consumption, such as jet skis, helicopters, or even smaller boats.

Superyachts also typically have more crew members than passengers, all of whom need to be flown to wherever the yacht is docked, racking up air miles. For the ultra-wealthy, this often means travelling by private jet, which is also very environmentally destructive.

The lifestyle choices of the ultra-wealthy raise questions about inequality, overconsumption, and environmental impact. This small amount of people produce disproportionately more pollution than most, as their lifestyles, marked by private jets, superyachts, and multiple homes, generate far greater carbon emissions per person.

