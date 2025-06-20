Onlooker sparks debate with photo of billionaire's yacht with questionable feature: 'Talk about no margin for error'

The yacht was identified as the Night Howl, a $65-million vessel.

An image of a superyacht caused quite a stir on Reddit as users were drawn to a particular detail.

On the thread, one of the main topics discussed by users was the exceptionally small landing pad for the helicopter. At first glance, it didn't look like the pad left much wiggle room for the helicopter's pilot to land on.

One commenter said, "The helicopter skids are hanging off the platform. Talk about no margin for error."

"Heli pad looks dangerously small" was another verdict.

Not everyone agreed with that observation.

One user argued, "This pad is plenty big enough for any competent pilot."

Another key discussion point raised in the thread concerned the negative environmental impact of luxury forms of transport. The yacht was identified as the Night Howl, a $65-million vessel owned by the appropriately named Rich Handler, who sold stock to fund the purchase from a client, per the Financial Times.

While the Night Howl is nothing compared to the veritable leviathans owned by the world's wealthiest people, it's still a major gas-guzzler.

As one comment noted, "Looked it up and it holds just shy of 20,000 gallons of fuel? Could a 6 figure fill up on the water."

Despite the development of more sustainable offerings, the harmful impact of the roughly 6,000 superyachts worldwide remains considerable. Even when docked, they're a massive drain on resources.

The wealthiest 1% of the world outpollute the next 66% of the population, according to research on wealth inequality by Oxfam. A similar study concluded that the richest people had a negative environmental impact thousands of times greater than the average household.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the words of companies proclaiming their green credentials are often completely undermined by the actions of their owners.

One user simply said, "tax the rich," and while it's a popular online sentiment, it's not likely to gain much traction in the current political climate. However, consumers can still wield influence by making informed decisions about where to invest and spend their money.

