Outraged locals react after enormous mega-yacht disrupts pristine waters: 'Basically my nightmare'

Reality show fans were surprised to see the boat featured in Below Deck Mediterranean far away from the body of water that stretches over southern Europe, northern Africa, and western Asia.

"Spotted yesterday in the Bahamas," someone posted to the r/belowdeck community, alongside a picture of the Home yacht that featured in the show's seventh season.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to Windward Yachts, the vessel is 164 feet long and is valued at $30 million. Boat International detailed that it can sleep up to 12 guests, and it features a sun deck, a gym, and a bar that boasts a jacuzzi and a dancing pole.

For anyone seeking to live a luxury life out at sea, a week's stay on the boat will set you back $245,000.

Yachts like this are a symbol of needless spending by the wealthy with little regard for the environment.

Ships like Home that are larger than 100 feet are considered superyachts, as Yacht World noted. Anti-poverty charity Oxfam looked at 23 superyachts owned by billionaires and found the average annual carbon impact to be 6,252 tons.

To put that in context, the Environmental Protection Agency has said the average passenger vehicle produces about five tons of carbon dioxide per year.

That's not even to mention the harm they do to ocean ecosystems. Noise from yachts and associated equipment can disturb marine life by impacting historical migration routes, disrupting communication, making hunting for food more difficult, increasing the risk of stranding, causing health issues, and even stopping creatures from finding mates.

These vessels can also destroy coral reefs, which are vital ocean ecosystems that support sea life, help reduce the risk of coastal flooding, and provide economic benefits for nearby countries. Yachts have also been found dumping untreated human sewage into the ocean,

To give Home a little credit, Boat International noted that it is one of the first vessels of its kind to feature a hybrid propulsion package, making it 48% more efficient. While this electric boost helps to reduce the pollution that would otherwise get released into ocean waters and air, it's still going to be responsible for a significant amount of harmful gases that will harm marine life, decrease water quality, and trap heat in the atmosphere.

While fans of Below Deck were fascinated to see the boat outside of the show, some didn't think highly of it.

"Ugliest BD yacht, inside and outside," one person said.

One even referenced a problem seen on the show. "It's basically my nightmare in life to be in a tropical climate on a luxury yacht and have to pick between the air conditioning or horizontal stabilizers," they remarked.

