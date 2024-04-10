Texas to lead nation in clean energy generation with latest battery storage project: 'Key to reinforcing the power grid and ensuring energy availability'

"With over 16 years of experience operating renewables in Texas, our industry-leading team delivers the proven solutions needed for a resilient, affordable, and clean grid."

Texas is enhancing its status as a nation-leading wind and solar power generator with a new development that will bring more sun-produced energy in addition to battery storage.

Enel North America has started work on the Ables Springs Solar + Storage Project, which will deliver a 186-megawatt solar farm and 115 megawatts of battery storage to Kaufman County near Dallas.

The project will add to Enel's already sizable renewable presence in the state, which comprises 3.8 gigawatts of solar and wind and 1 gigawatt of grid-scale storage.

In a statement, Stephen Pike, head of Enel North America's renewable energy business, said Enel's facilities were able to support the Electric Reliability Council of Texas when winter conditions threatened the supply of power for lighting and heating.

They have further committed to the cause, with 320 gigawatt hours of electricity expected to be delivered every year at Ables Springs.

"With over 16 years of experience operating renewables in Texas, our industry-leading team delivers the proven solutions needed for a resilient, affordable and clean grid," Pike said. "Furthermore, our commitment to sustainability means our projects realize meaningful benefits for the environment and the surrounding community."

While winter conditions have been challenging, Texas struggles in the warmer months, too. In extreme weather conditions like heat waves, the grid can become overwhelmed with demand as residents run air conditioning.

That's why renewables are so important to ensure grid reliability, and so is battery storage. According to the Texas Tribune, the average summer temperature in 2023 was 85.3 degrees Fahrenheit, the second hottest summer on record for the state.

After bringing five battery storage systems to Texas in 2023, Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel North America's renewable energy business, said in a company statement: "Adding more resource diversity and energy flexibility through solutions like battery storage, demand response, and renewable generation is key to reinforcing the power grid and ensuring energy availability for Texans amid high demand periods."

With human-caused pollution raising temperatures, solutions are needed to ensure the safety of citizens, who are more at risk of heat-related illnesses. While reducing planet-warming gases is essential to slowing the rate of increase, short-term fixes like air conditioning can help keep people alive.

While renewable energy helps to support the grid in times of excessive demand, it also provides a power source that doesn't rely on dirty fuel that releases carbon dioxide and methane when burned, trapping heat in the atmosphere. The Ables Springs site, then, is a win-win for Texans as they contend with higher thermometer readings.

"I think battery storage may be the key to alleviating the difficulties upgrading the grid to handle electrification. Plus it really can help stabilize the grid itself, which I'm sure Texans would appreciate," wrote one commenter on a breakdown of the situation by Electrek.

