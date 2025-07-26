Farmers struggle as more than 80% fear for future livelihoods: 'It's devastating'

When this happens, food supplies and prices become unstable.

Extreme weather isn't only battering U.K. farms — it's wearing down the farmers themselves. New research cited by The Guardian shows more than 80% of farmers are worried about the future of their livelihoods because of unpredictable weather patterns.

Conditions swing from drought to "biblical floods," cutting into incomes and future plans. If this continues, the ripple effect could mean costlier meals for millions of people.

What's happening?

In a survey of 300 farmers, 86% said they were affected by extreme rainfall, per the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit. Drought impacted 78% of farmers, while over half reported experiencing heat waves.

Most experienced drops in productivity, harvests, and earnings. Losses from the extremely wet winter alone reached £1.2 billion, as detailed by ECIU.

"It's devastating, and many of us in farming now fear for a sustainable future," Anthony Curwen of Kent said, per The Guardian.

Why is this concerning?

Researchers call the rapid switch between droughts and floods "weather whiplash." Each shift becomes more destructive as global temperatures rise, UCLA Magazine reported.

Prolonged exposure to these extremes dries out soil so it holds less water, produces less crops, and harms ecosystems that rely on soil moisture to thrive.

When this happens, food supplies and prices become unstable. U.K. food inflation rose to 3.7% in June from 2.8% in May, according to the British Retail Consortium.

What's being done about it?

Many farmers are turning to regenerative agriculture to cope with severe weather. Planting trees and hedgerows helps shield fields from wind and gives crops shade.

Meanwhile, cover crops and no-till farming strengthen soil so it holds more water in storms and stays fertile during dry spells. At the same time, restoring wetlands brings back natural flood defenses while creating habitats for wildlife.

These practices do more than protect single farms. They help entire rural communities stay resilient when the weather swings from floods to droughts.

Support is also growing. According to the U.K. government, more than 50,000 farms are now part of the Sustainable Farming Incentive, which rewards soil and biodiversity improvements.

Groups such as the Woodland Trust, FarmED, and the Nature Friendly Farming Network are working with farmers to keep food supplies secure despite harsher conditions. Individuals can help as well by buying local produce and boosting awareness of critical climate issues.

