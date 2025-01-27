Homeowner shares devastating damage after neighbor destroys property for a better view: 'Absolutely appalling'

The beauty and shade that trees bring can make it hard for a homeowner to remove them. Unfortunately for TikToker SS (@sshinway) — as his video shows — his neighbor made this decision for him when they cut down multiple healthy trees for a better view.

Not only did the neighbor cut multiple trees down, but they left a huge mess. One commenter noted: "They aren't even cut down well, debris taken out or anything. It's literally a HUGE eye sore and so sad for Mother Nature." In the almost one-minute video, you can see many chopped trees and stumps lying on the ground.

Safety reasons such as overgrown roots puncturing foundations or tree death may necessitate tree removal. However, removing healthy trees without reason hurts the environment, incurs residential expenses, and affects wildlife safety.

After all, trees are a regular source of oxygen — one large tree can provide up to four people with a day's worth of oxygen, according to the Arbor Day Foundation — and trees help clean the air of pollution. Plus, homeowners with strategically placed trees can reduce energy usage by an average of 7.2%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The unnecessary loss of trees can worsen the effects of weather events linked to the planet's rising heat. From anchoring the soil to providing windbreaks to intercepting rain, trees help prevent erosion — a problem that can result in devastating flooding and landslides.

Understanding how removing trees affects wildlife, one commenter wrote: "Absolutely appalling! And think of the animals that had homes in those trees!"

Friendly avian pollinators such as hummingbirds and blue jays build nests in trees. As the original poster suggested in a comment, tree destruction can affect "endangered species, like the Indiana Bat and others." According to the study "Trees for Bees" in ScienceDirect, honeybees, a main pollinator, also prefer to use trees instead for foraging.

The commenters on the TikTok video were enraged. One comment said: "This is horrific. This neighbor should go to jail for his actions, in addition to having to pay a hefty fine to replace these trees."

Cutting, removing, or hurting a tree without consent means the wronged party — in this case, SS — can be entitled to compensation that may include replacement costs, aesthetic loss, and diminished property value.

Seeking a way to make the most of the situation, a DIYer asked: "Is any of that wood salvageable?[It] would make some amazing furniture. Even if it's to donate to those that are in need??"

