Gardener shares low-maintenance, no-till method to make gardening a breeze: 'It's so much easier this way'

Gardening doesn't have to be backbreaking work to yield results. TikTok creator redleafranch (@redleafranch) has shared a simple, no-till gardening hack that's quick, convenient, and low-maintenance. This method helps retain the soil's health and composition — which, as the creator emphasizes, is the most important thing when it comes to gardening.

If you've been looking for a way to simplify your gardening routine while boosting your garden's productivity, look no further.

The Scoop

This no-till gardening technique focuses on aerating the soil without disturbing its natural composition.

First, you need to aerate the soil by using a pitchfork to poke holes in the ground. Push the pitchfork deeper, then lift it just slightly enough to make way for oxygen without turning the soil over. Repeat the process across your gardening area entirely.

Next, add a biodegradable weed barrier. Lay down cardboard over the aerated soil to suppress weeds and encourage their decomposition, which will help flush nutrients back into the soil.

Third, soak the cardboard layer. Make it thoroughly wet, which will help break the cardboard down much more easily to prepare for the next layers of compost and worm castings to soak through thoroughly.

Finally, top it with soil. Add the first layer of compost, followed by the layer of worm castings, which should be around 3-5 inches thick combined. This nutrient-rich medium sets the stage for planting.

The creator's message is clear: maintaining soil health is key to a thriving garden.

How it's helping

This gardening hack saves you time and effort by skipping the need to till — a strenuous and often disruptive process. It naturally eliminates weeds, reducing the reliance on chemicals while nurturing healthier soil.

The long-term benefits of gardening go beyond simple convenience. The opportunity to grow your own food means enjoying fresher and healthier produce straight from the sanctity of your own backyard.

It also saves money on grocery bills over time, especially as inflation continues to impact food prices. Plus, gardening can improve mental health by reducing stress and fostering a sense of accomplishment.

Environmentally, this method is a win. No-till gardening minimizes soil erosion and supports beneficial microorganisms that are crucial for soil fertility.

What everyone's saying

The comments on the TikTok video highlight how much gardeners appreciate this quick, easy, and convenient gardening hack.

One viewer commented, "I'm using this method, and man it's so much easier this way." Another expressed how "sheet mulching" their whole front yard was "totally worth it!"

Yet another viewer swore by the "cardboard method" and said it was "amazing" for their backyard.

This method isn't just about gardening — it's about working with nature for better results. Ready to dig in? Check out the full demonstration here and start your no-till garden today.

