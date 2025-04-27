  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials sound alarm over soil collapse that could threaten food security for millions: 'We better be prepared earlier than later'

"Once drought comes, you can expect a long period of consequences."

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: iStock

A new study published in Science has revealed a global and potentially permanent decline in soil moisture, signaling a dangerous shift in the world's water cycle.

What's happening?

As reported by Carbon Brief, the Earth's soil moisture has been depleting for decades. Two sharp drops in particular, in the early 2000s and in the mid-2010s, have highlighted the severity of the issue.

The study found that Earth lost 1,614 gigatonnes of soil water during the early 2000s dip alone, which is nearly double the amount of water lost from Greenland's ice sheet during the same period.

This massive depletion isn't temporary. Researchers say the changes are likely to be "permanent" if global temperatures continue to rise. 

"We better be prepared earlier than later, because once drought comes, you can expect a long period of consequences," said professor Dongryeol Ryu, lead author of the study.

"Everything needs water — ecosystems need water, agriculture needs water. People need water. If you don't have enough water — you're in trouble," NASA scientist Dr. Benjamin Cook told Carbon Brief.

Why is declining soil moisture important?

The soil moisture isn't just a climate data point; it's a creeping crisis that can affect people's wallets and food.

As Earth's atmosphere heats up, it pulls moisture from the ground. When rain does fall, dry soil is less able to absorb and retain water. That's bad news for farmers and everyone who relies on their crops.

Without enough moisture in the soil, crops struggle to grow, yields shrink, and food becomes scarcer and more expensive.

Drought conditions already cost billions each year, and this permanent drying trend could drive even more frequent agricultural disruptions, particularly in vulnerable areas like Central Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

What's being done about soil moisture?

Researchers are looking for ways to better predict and prepare for these drying trends. The study also shows how incorporating new data sources, such as Earth's "wobble" from shifting mass, can help scientists better track and understand where and why water is disappearing.

As a non-researcher, supporting regenerative agriculture and soil conservation practices can help improve moisture retention and resilience. Also, reducing food waste, eating more plant-based meals, and supporting policies that cut harmful carbon pollution can also chip away at the root causes of Earth's overheating.

We can all do our part in stopping the cause of Earth's overheating to better manage the consequences.

x