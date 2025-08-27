Gardener shares how to grow seemingly endless supply of popular produce for free: 'Cheap way to get more plants'

"Thank you, I'm trying this."

Dreaming of a bountiful tomato harvest that keeps on growing without new plants or seeds? One clever gardener knows a simple trick to multiply your fresh tomatoes for free.

The scoop

TikToker Uncle Josh Gardens (@theplanttechie) shared how to get an "endless supply of tomatoes" from a single mother plant. He admitted it was his first time trying it, and he "can't believe it actually worked."

Here's Uncle Josh's easy process.

Find a "sucker": Tomato suckers are small shoots. They grow at a 45-degree angle between the main stem and a branch. Snip: Using garden snips, make a clean cut to remove the sucker from the plant. Prepare: Strip off any bottom leaves from the sucker. Plant: Dig a small hole in the ground, about the same diameter as the sucker's stem. Then, stick the prepared sucker into the soil.

"In no time, this is going to root into a new plant," he promised. To prove his point, Uncle Josh dug up a planted sucker, revealing a healthy root system. "Check that out! This little cutting put out all these roots."

How it's helping

This hack is a fantastic way to save money. You'll avoid the cost of buying new tomato plants or starting new seeds. Instead, you grow more plants for free from your existing ones.

It's an eco-friendly way to expand your food garden without making an extra investment. You'll have plenty of delicious tomatoes for salads, sauces, and sandwiches.

Beyond the monetary savings, growing your own food can lead to better-tasting produce. Homegrown food also gives mental and physical health benefits. Natural foods from your own garden reduce stress with a sense of accomplishment.

Growing food reduces our environmental impact as well. It decreases the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, globally shipped produce. This means less transportation pollution and less packaging waste.

Learning green hacks like this empowers you to become a more sustainable gardener. With some garden know-how, anyone can have homegrown goodness and a greener lifestyle.

What everyone's saying

Aspiring gardeners voiced their appreciation for the straightforward and effective trick.

"I've got six more plants from suckers and they're all fruiting," one user commented.

Another encouraged, "I do the same. Cheap way to get more plants."

"Thank you, I'm trying this," a third said.

