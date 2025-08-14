  • Home Home

Gardener shares brilliant money-saving hack using leftover grass clippings: 'This is so important'

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: TikTok

A gardener took to TikTok to share their unique way of using grass clippings to help fertilize their garden. 

The scoop

TikToker Yaya (@ghettogardening) shared her secret to making simple, potent fertilizer: grass clipping tea. 

@ghettogardening take advantage after cutting grass!! use as fertilizer, mulch (slow release fertilizer), in compost as a brown, etc. so overlooked!! #diyfertilizer #grassclippings #affordable #ghettogarden #budgeting #fertilizer ♬ original sound - yaya

First, collect a hefty helping of grass clippings. Then place those clippings in water and allow them to steep for several days up to a couple of weeks, while stirring at least every couple of days. Then, when the water has turned a dark green, dilute it with water and apply it to your garden or your yard, and you'll have a potent, effective fertilizer to help your plants thrive.

How it's helping

As Yaya explains, the grass clippings contain a number of nutrients that plants need to thrive. Things like nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, iron, manganese, zinc, and copper, as well as base parts like chlorophyll and carbon. 

By soaking the clippings in water, you're drawing the nutrients from the plants out into the water, and by applying that water onto your garden and your yard, you're giving nutrient-rich water to those plants, ensuring that they thrive for you. 

Commercial fertilizers can be expensive and can contain chemicals that aren't safe for humans. According to the OHS, chemical fertilizers can cause respiratory issues and skin irritation in small doses and can pose a risk of cancer and other serious issues over more prolonged exposure. 

Yaya's grass tea is a safer, cheaper alternative to commercial fertilizers that's good for your plants and your wallet, while also keeping your yard waste out of a landfill.  

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this unique hack

"This is so important!" one said. "How much money and energy is wasted sending this useful mulch to the dump? Nice work!" 

"Where did you learn all of this!?!?!?!?" said another. 

"About to do thisss I'm so excited," said a third. 

