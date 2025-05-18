Gardener reveals little-known hack to save money on store-bought soil: 'Half price wins'

Although it required a small amount of extra work, the end result was much lighter on their wallet.

If you're an accomplished home gardener, then you probably know that materials can be expensive, especially for major projects.

But one TikToker discovered a simple money-saving hack that anyone can do.

The scoop

Bags of topsoil may be subjected to a fair amount of wear and tear during their lifespans because of their heft and size. Whether through transit or repeated lifting at the retailer, they can form giant holes or rip open completely. While these bags may look unsightly, the soil inside should remain undisturbed. And stores often offer discounts on them.

TikToker jardintati (@jardintati_) uploaded a video that showed how easy it can be to take advantage of these ripped bags of topsoil.

"Grab and bag," the TikToker said. "Half price wins."

While shopping at Lowe's, jardintati picked up a damaged bag of soil and placed it inside a separate heavy-duty bag for easier transport. Although it required a small amount of extra work, the end result was much lighter on their wallet.

How it's helping

On average, a 1-cubic-foot bag of topsoil costs between $2 and $5, depending on your location. Jardintati showed on TikTok that they purchased six bags for just $1.34 each.

The number of topsoil bags needed for a project varies greatly depending on the size and depth of the planned area. Generally, a 40-pound bag of topsoil covers about 12 square feet to a depth of 1 inch. Over the course of a typical backyard project, a home gardener may end up going through a substantial amount of topsoil before all is said and done.

By purchasing damaged bags of topsoil, you can dramatically lower the cost of your project while getting the same product. This can make it easier to worry less about money and more about what you want to plant.

Gardening offers plenty of benefits for both your physical and mental health. It can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost cardiovascular health. Plus, it promotes healthier eating habits by allowing you to grow fresh fruit and vegetables.

What everyone's saying

Commenters offered their own budget-friendly gardening tips to help anyone looking to save a few bucks on their next landscaping project.

"Want lumber at a discount too? Ask for the 'cull packs,'" suggested one user. "I used to be a manager at Lowes."

"Yess!!!" exclaimed another commenter. "This also applies to the bags of rocks."

