Gardener shares infinite hack with plants that can 'replant' themselves: 'I did not know that'

Replanting a garden with new seeds and bulbs every year can be both time-consuming and expensive.

If you want to make your garden work smarter on your behalf, the key is to mostly plant perennial crops, which continue to grow and replant themselves from the original seeds and bulbs for years to come.

The scoop

One influencer showed her followers a few of the easiest perennial crops to plant, elephant garlic and walking onions.

Meg (@MegGrowsPlants) demonstrated in her video just how simple it was to replant her bulbs in her garden.

"Unlike regular garlic, you don't have to sacrifice entire bulbs to replant," Meg narrated over her video. "Elephant garlic creates little corns that can be removed from the main bulb and immediately replanted. [With] walking onions, you can let the tops get so heavy that they fall over onto the soil and replant themselves, or you can tear off the bulbs to replant yourself."

In the video, Meg shows herself removing the corns and the bulbs and replanting them in the soil. It takes mere seconds to perform the act and requires no tools or chemicals.

How it's helping

Gardening can come with a tough learning curve, depending on the amount of land you use, sunlight available, and crops you choose. Any tips that can encourage new gardeners to continue the hobby are wins for both the consumer and the environment.

Tips that promote companion planting and using perennial crops will make your garden work for you. When a garden is more functional, you can reap more of the mental and physical health benefits that come with the hobby.

Gardening can help supplement groceries, which are already at unprecedented high prices, and encourage consumers to add more fiber to their diet.

Growing your own food is also a great way to improve the flavor of your produce, as you reduce its food miles to zero. This also greatly drops your carbon footprint, as food miles are responsible for 3 billion tons of CO2 every year, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food.

What everyone's saying

Gardening enthusiasts were grateful for the tips.

"Wow, I did not know that about the garlic. How cool!" one user exclaimed.

"If we all knew this type of info, we could end hunger," another reader shared.

"Awesome! Thanks for the lesson. I will try this!" a third replied.

