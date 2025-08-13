Gardener reveals secret to growing better-tasting tomatoes: 'Didn't know this'

You can naturally boost the flavor of your tomatoes just by planting basil next to them. In a short but sweet video, a TikToker explains how they plant these two classic garden staples together to ward off pests and make their tomatoes taste better, all without chemicals.

The scoop

Home gardener Kelly (@toomanyinthekitchen) says: "Basil helps repel pests like whiteflies and aphids, and it enhances the flavor of the tomatoes."

Kelly's video caption calls them "garden soulmates" and recommends the combo for Texas summers and tight spaces. Gardeners have long relied on this duo because basil repels pests such as aphids and whiteflies and sweetens the taste of tomatoes.

This method is an example of companion planting or growing certain plants near each other to improve growth, health, or flavor. It doesn't require any tools or products beyond seeds and soil. You just plant them near each other and let them do the rest.

Companion planting helps to prevent disease as well as unwanted infestations. It can also improve crop yield by attracting the most beneficial insects and helping keep the soil healthy. Another well-known example of companion planting is the "three sisters garden" — planting squash, corn, and pole beans next to each other to enhance their growth and flavors.

How it's helping

Keeping pests away the natural way means less need for other artificial or chemical treatments. Plus, better-tasting tomatoes is a bonus for anyone who wants to save money or cut back on store-bought produce. Mass-produced fruits and vegetables are often wrapped in plastic and are shipped long distances. Skipping that entire supply chain means gardeners can shrink their environmental footprint and avoid the waste and pollution tied to conventional food systems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Companion planting makes it easier to use small spaces efficiently while growing your own food. Individuals can lower their impact on the environment by reducing reliance on mass-produced food items that are shipped and packaged for sale, which greatly contributes to the warming planet.

Gardeners can further maximize their garden by using companion planting charts to ensure that nature is working together.

Gardening generally comes with mental and physical health benefits. A study found that community gardeners experienced reduced stress and ate more fiber-rich fruits and vegetables. Published in The Lancet Planetary Health in 2023, participants in a community gardening group ate about 1.4 more grams of fiber per day compared to non-gardeners, increased their activity levels, and had less stress and anxiety.

What everyone's saying

Most of the comments were pleasantly surprised or not so shocked, considering how great basil and tomatoes usually taste together.

"No wonder the combo tastes so good," one TikTok user wrote under the video.

"Didn't know this! Thanks for the tip," another commented.

"Yes, one of my favorite companion plantings!!!" a third said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.