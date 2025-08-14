Gardener stunning before-and-after photos of natural phenomenon: 'The kind of transformation that makes gardening feel magical'

A Redditor posted photos of an exciting result they saw after planting milkweed in their garden to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

"This is the kind of transformation that makes gardening feel magical," one commenter said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that they planted some milkweed in the spring and were thrilled to see caterpillars on them for the first time. The first photo shows one of the caterpillars, and another photo shows a chrysalis that the OP's son found under their porch. The third photo reveals a monarch butterfly, just emerged from the chrysalis.

"It has been super cool to follow this little creature's journey and to be able to share that with the next generation," the OP wrote.

Gardening with native plants like milkweed is a great way to support local ecosystems. When you rewild your yard by planting native species in place of invasive or non-native plants, your garden can thrive because the plants are adapted to the climate, soil, and wildlife.

Plant and animal species can form mutualistic relationships, benefiting from each other's presence. Plants can also provide insects, birds, and other animals with food and shelter, and pollinators help the plants grow and reproduce.

Native plants and natural lawns require less water than non-native species because they are acclimated to the region's climate and weather patterns. They also require less fertilizer and pesticides. This saves both money and time for gardeners. Using fewer resources and eliminating chemicals from your yard are both beneficial to the environment.

Since native lawns can thrive almost independently, you can also save money on tools and fuel to power them. A natural lawn, for example, does not require mowing, so you don't have to spend money on an expensive mower or fuel, which also helps air quality since power tools that would be required to maintain non-native species can contribute to air pollution.

These beautiful gardens are a win for homeowners and for the planet.

Redditors in the native gardening forum were excited about the new butterfly and the possibilities the OP's native garden could bring.

"This is incredible," one commenter said. "Thank you so much for sharing."

"It's the coolest thing to watch them emerge!" said another. "Congrats on your new baby!"

Another insightful Redditor said, "Making the world a better place!"

