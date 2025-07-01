New report reveals big issue largely overlooked by Dunkin', Starbucks: 'Companies are turning a blind eye'

A new report is calling out Starbucks, Dunkin', and other food industry giants for appearing to ignore one of the most damaging sources of planet-warming pollution in their supply chains: methane gas pollution generated from dairy production. Methane, a heat-trapping gas more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over 20 years, is a key driver of rising global temperatures.

What's happening?

According to the Sustainable Times, the Changing Markets Foundation's audit investigated 20 companies across Europe and North America. These corporations — which collectively generate $420 billion in revenue — are responsible for roughly 8% of global methane pollution, mostly through (believe it or not) cow burps and manure, though many mistakenly believe it's mainly cow farts.

Of the companies analyzed, Starbucks was one that drew the Sustainable Times' attention because, while it uses an estimated 750 million liters of dairy milk annually for its coffee products in the U.S., the chain has not yet announced any methane-specific pledges or reduction plans — though in a statement to The Cool Down, a spokesperson said the company is indeed actively pursuing this through targeted investments and partnerships in its supply chain.

Starbucks does stand out in not up-charging customers for non-dairy milk alternatives like oat milk, which in many other cases come at a premium. This has an effect of lowering the bar for making this choice while also helping to make non-dairy alternatives more mainstream.

The Starbucks spokesperson also said the company is a member of the Dairy Methane Action Alliance, created by the Environmental Defense Fund, and collaborates with the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative to work toward reducing greenhouse gas pollution and water waste. The spokesperson said the company also put together the Starbucks Sustainable Dairy Program in the U.S. in 2022 to promote environmental, workforce, and animal welfare considerations.

Dunkin' is another coffee chain that scored low in the audit — in this case zero points — because of not having any methane targets, action plans, or related emissions disclosures. In fact, 18 of the 20 companies scored under 50 out of 100 in the report's rating system.

As of publish time, Dunkin' had not responded to a request for comment from The Cool Down, though it too removed the up-charge for non-dairy milks earlier this year.

"The near-total absence of methane-specific targets and credible action plans sends a clear signal: companies are turning a blind eye to emissions of one of the most potent and solvable drivers of global heating," said Changing Markets CEO Nusa Urbancic.

Why is methane pollution concerning?

About 60% of methane emissions are caused by human activity, with the dairy industry playing a big part. The amount of methane in the atmosphere has doubled in the past 200 years, and scientists say it's responsible for 20% to 30% of modern-day rising global temperatures, according to NASA. As the planet warms, we see more extreme weather, higher food prices, and increased public health problems related to air pollution.

Beyond its efforts to reduce its methane emissions from dairy, Starbucks has taken eco-positive steps, like testing sustainable cup designs, introducing eco-friendlier initiatives in select stores, and the previously mentioned equitable pricing for milk alternatives. There have also been some concerns about its pollution-reduction impact, suggesting more work to be done — from ineffective recycling programs to downgrading its focus on climate goals to critiques alleging wasteful food policies. When giant companies are slow to address the biggest sources of their pollution, it can undermine some of the positive progress.

What's being done about methane pollution?

The Changing Markets Foundation is urging dairy producers to commit to cutting methane output by a minimum of 30% by 2030 — in line with the Global Methane Pledge signed by more than 150 governments. The group also recommends that all coffee chains stop up-charging for plant-based milk, which would make sustainable alternatives more accessible to customers.

In the meantime, individuals looking to reduce their footprint can drink oat, soy, or other non-dairy milks, and support businesses that actively work to reduce their pollution contributions.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.