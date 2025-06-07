Starbucks announces innovative product to replace iconic takeaway cup: 'The first introduction of this emerging technology'

"I am so excited to see it in the hands of our customers."

Coffee lovers in Europe are about to sip a little more sustainably. Starbucks just unveiled a new cup design that could be a game-changer for reducing waste stemming from to-go beverages, and it's already rolling out across 10 countries on the continent.

"Our hot cup solution is the first introduction of this emerging technology," said Duncan Moir, president of Starbucks EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), in an early-May press release.

The company says the new cup swaps the traditional plastic lining and lid for a mineral-based coating that makes the container both home-compostable and fully recyclable — something that hasn't been possible with typical takeaways.

Instead of petroleum-based plastic, the lid is made from fiber and coated with the same innovative material. According to the coffee giant, the coating comes from Italy-based Qwarzo, while the cup's paperboard is sourced from responsibly managed forests in Northern Europe. Wales-based Transcend Packaging assembles the cups. Ostensibly, this means the product is not just eco-friendlier but also local to the European market.

Moir said, "I am really proud of the team that has worked to develop this innovative solution, and I am so excited to see it in the hands of our customers in Europe as they enjoy their coffee."

This isn't the first time Starbucks has explored greener alternatives. The company recently reintroduced ceramic mugs and free refills in some stores to reduce single-use waste. Other moves have included more plant-based menu options. But the company has also been accused of greenwashing.

Critics have called out the company's massive carbon footprint in the past. And prior investigations into its recycling claims have revealed that there is still room for improvement.

This new cup, meanwhile, may be one step in the right direction.

Environmentally, the shift could help cut down on billions of hard-to-recycle cups that clog waste systems every year. This could amount to a not insignificant improvement, as global plastic pollution and single-use waste continue to grow.

While it's not a complete fix, it could represent tangible progress toward more sustainable habits for consumers and a cleaner planet for all, particularly if the cup is not only an environmental success for Starbucks but for improved container standards across the industry.

