  • Business Business

Starbucks and other major companies ditch key initiatives: 'There's a real danger'

"ESG targets aren't really making nasty companies do less nasty things."

by Geri Mileva
"ESG targets aren't really making nasty companies do less nasty things."

Photo Credit: iStock

As climate goals grow more urgent, some major companies are rolling back the commitments they once publicly made. According to the Financial Times, Starbucks is among the high-profile companies removing climate goals from its executive bonus structures — a move that has sparked concern among environmental experts and investors alike.

What's happening?

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that Starbucks shareholders voted to strip DEI benchmarks from executive pay packages. The decision comes as Mellody Hobson, the company's influential lead independent director and longtime DEI advocate, prepares to step down. 

The reversal is part of a wider trend: companies citing legal uncertainties and shifting priorities are walking back on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) metrics. Others to make this type of change include UBS, Standard Chartered, and HSBC, the Financial Times reported.

The timing has raised eyebrows. Starbucks, under scrutiny for inconsistencies between its environmental messaging and executive actions, such as its CEO's controversial private jet commutes, may be sending mixed signals about its commitment to environmental responsibility that threaten to undo some of the goodwill the company has been building with measures like permitting customers to bring their own cups or take an order to drink on the premises in a ceramic mug.

Why are climate goals in pay plans important?

Experts say decoupling executive incentives from environmental and social goals weakens accountability and slows progress. With the climate crisis accelerating, the lack of enforceable environmental benchmarks at the leadership level could stall real change. DEI reversals also risk further marginalizing underrepresented communities in the corporate space. 

At the same time, Starbucks faces criticism over failed recycling promises, where recyclable cups still end up in landfills. If a company is not committed to backing up such programs with methods to ensure compliance, it is an example of what some might call greenwashing.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"ESG targets aren't really making nasty companies do less nasty things. There's a real danger that you just end up with more pay, not more ESG," said Tom Gosling, director of the London School of Economics' initiative in sustainable finance, per Financial Times.

What's being done about climate goals by major companies?

Starbucks has pledged to reduce its water and carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and promoted ceramic mugs at some stores. However, these initiatives may feel hollow without accountability from its executives. 

For now, the company's next steps will signal whether this is a course correction or a quiet retreat. The best way to encourage stronger action is to stay informed and support businesses that match words with measurable progress.

Would you work for a company that doesn't have a sustainability strategy?

No 🚫

Only if the pay is good 💰

Only if I couldn't find another job 🏢

Only if the company is working to develop a plan 📝

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x