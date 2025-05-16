Gardener shares ultimate hack for seemingly endless supply of green onions: 'Magical'

"Been doing this on my deck for a few years."

Did you know you can regrow produce from lots of your kitchen scraps? One gardener showed how they are working on a never-ending supply of green onions.

The scoop

Sharing a YouTube Short, Stefan Burns (@StefanBurns) gave a quick lesson on how to purchase green onions once and harvest a nearly perpetual yield. To give this tip a try, all it takes is a quick trip to the store and a sunny spot.

First, of course, cook one of your favorite recipes that features green onions. Now you should be left with small rooted tips that you have cut off before cooking. These are the bits that will allow you to regrow this incredible vegetable. Stefan plants the green onions directly in the ground, but you can also place them in a jar of water or a small planter.

This clip then seems to suggest you can fully neglect your plants and they will do just fine — the creator says they went on vacation after planting. Not every gardener will have this experience, so it's probably best to treat your green onions with a little more care.

If you decide to grow them in water, it should be changed out or replenished, and if you choose to plant them directly in soil, keep your green onions watered.

How it's helping

This hack adds to a long list of easy ways you can use produce to grow some of your own food. There are a plethora of plants that can be regrown from leftover roots and seeds that you might otherwise toss.

In addition to green onions, you can grow peppers, lettuce, herbs, and strawberries. Some things can even thrive right on your kitchen counter.

Finding ways to reduce your consumption of mass-produced items and growing your own food will save you money and time. If you have the space and capacity for a backyard garden, many people grow around $600 worth of produce a season.

For those with less space, the cost-saving benefits won't be as drastic, but every little bit counts, especially if you are on a tight budget.

What everyone's saying

Tips like this always do well on social media, and this post garnered tons of positive responses.

"Been doing this on my deck for a few years. Onions are magical," wrote one happy gardener.

Someone else said, "I've done this as well as growing cherry tomatoes and peppers from seeds of store bought and homegrown in pots."

Another person was simply impressed, adding, "I never knew that. Thank you, Stefan."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.