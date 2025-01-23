Gardener shares 'easy' hack to grow kitchen staple indoors: 'It's so tasty'

Garlic is a kitchen staple, but did you know you can regrow it at home with almost no effort?

TikToker Martha (@marfskitchengarden) shared a simple trick for growing fresh green garlic on your countertop — no fancy equipment required.

#garlicbread #growyourown ♬ Autumn Leaves - Timothy Cole @marfskitchengarden One of my all time fave easy things to grow. All you need is a bulb of garlic, a bowl and a windowsill. They grow back multiple times before they run out of steam. What I love about this, is it transforms something familiar - a bulb of garlic - in to these beautiful green shoots that you never see for sale in the shops. In fact green spring garlic, where plants are harvested immature and look like baby leeks are a delicacy, a seasonal treat and here you can get that same flavour on a windowsill. As well as these garlic flatbreads, I also use them to make green garlic mayo by blitzing the greens in to the oil before I whisk it in to mayo and in omelettes and pasta dishes. I think growing even a little bit of something yourself can feel satisfying and meaningful in a world where so many things feel instant and disposable. To make the flatbreads just use equal weights yoghurt and self raising flour. A drizzle of oil and salt. Knead for to a smooth dough, roll out and ready to go. Garlic greens are one of lots of projects in my new book 'give it a grow' which is all about making gardening, growing food and eating it achievable and joyful. #garlicgreens

The scoop

Instead of tossing old garlic cloves, you can plant them and grow flavorful green shoots in just a few weeks.

"One of my all time fave easy things to grow. All you need is a bulb of garlic, a bowl and a windowsill. They grow back multiple times before they run out of steam," Martha said in the video caption.

To try this hack, simply take a few garlic cloves, place them pointy side up in a small dish, cover them with water, and keep them in a sunny spot. Change the water every day, and green sprouts will soon appear. They can be snipped and used like scallions or chives for a mild, fresh garlic flavor.

"What I love about this, is it transforms something familiar - a bulb of garlic - in to these beautiful green shoots that you never see for sale in the shops," Martha said in the caption.

How it's helping

This trick lets you grow your own garlic shoots for free, helping you save money. Plus, it reduces waste by giving old garlic cloves a second life.

Growing your own herbs and veggies also reduces the environmental impact of store-bought produce — less plastic packaging, less transportation, and fewer food miles.

"I think growing even a little bit of something yourself can feel satisfying and meaningful in a world where so many things feel instant and disposable," Martha said in the video caption.

If you're looking for more ways to reduce food waste, apps such as Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market can help you save money while preventing perfectly good food from going to landfills.

What people are saying

Commenters praised this simple and convenient hack.

"I'm inspired!! It's garlic making time," one commenter wrote.

"I've been doing [this] for years now. My balcony is full of garlic and onion greens. It's so tasty," said another user.

Another user wrote: "oh cool, i didn't know it was easy to grow. thank you

