Mom shares brilliant hack to grow vegetables with a simple household item: 'That's so smart'

"The ridiculous price of groceries is changing my mind."

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: TikTok

If you're experiencing some sticker shock at the supermarket, a TikTok creator has a cheap and easy way to save on a grocery staple.

This method to plant and grow bell pepper seedlings is refreshingly simple and easy to follow.

The scoop

TikToker duo JudyBaoGarden (@judybaogarden) posted the hack.

@judybaogarden How to plant bell peppers from seedlings! What peppers are you growing in your garden? #bellpeppers #garden #gardening #seeds ♬ Pure Imagination - Kathleen

The video begins with the bell pepper seedlings germinating over two weeks in a wrapping inside of a water bottle. Then, the top of the plastic bottle is cut off, and the wrapping gets removed. The seedlings now have sprouts and are ready for the next step.

The creator instructs viewers to get their favorite topsoil and nursery pots with drainage holes. With the topsoil in the pots, it's time to create a nook for the sprouted seedlings to go in, with the topsoil covering most of the sprouts.

Tweezers are recommended to do this part because you'll want to be gentle. Instead of watering from the top of the pots, the video recommends putting a tray below your nursery pots and watering into the tray. That prevents overwatering, the video notes. With that, you're done until the bell peppers emerge.

How it's helping

For gardeners looking to grow their own food, this hack provides an easy-to-follow blueprint for bell peppers. A follow-up method to maximize your bell peppers includes pruning them during their seedling stage, as a different gardener shared on TikTok.

These bell pepper tips can save money on rising grocery bills, as well as prevent the bell pepper seedlings from going into a planet-heating landfill. Instead, they go into more food for your household to enjoy.

Studies have also indicated gardening comes with a host of mental health benefits. University of Colorado research also showed gardening adds to physical health by providing exercise and facilitating more fiber consumption in gardeners' diets. 

Cultivating your own food might also lead to tastier and more nutritious produce. Lots of produce in the supermarket travels hundreds of miles and loses nutrients along the way, per a National Center for Appropriate Technology study.

What everyone's saying

The hack was a hit with TikTokers of all types, spurring avid gardeners and even reluctant ones to consider it in the future.

"I don't enjoy gardening but the ridiculous price of groceries is changing my mind," a user shared.

"I am learning so much I can't wait to start my own little veggie garden," a novice gardener remarked.

"That's so smart to use the micro green tweezers," a viewer chimed in.

