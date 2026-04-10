Reduced crop yields trigger surge in prices—in some cases nearly double—as supply chain struggles

The steep price increase has left customers hesitating at the grocery store.

Grocery prices for some staple crops in India have soared due to reduced crop yields and unfavorable weather conditions.

What's happening?

According to Asianet News, the price of Gokarna green chillies has nearly doubled due to crop losses in the state of Karnataka, one of India's major chilli producers. Dried Gokarna green chillies at the Sirsi market now cost between $0.74 to $0.99 per pound (150 to 200 Indian rupees per kilogram), per Asianet News.

Used to make buttermilk chillies, a traditional South Indian dish made by drying and then frying green chillies soaked in buttermilk and salt, the steep increase in the price of this staple crop has left customers hesitating at the grocery stores.

Another major crop suffering from inflated prices at the Sirsi market is the drumstick vegetable (Moringa Oleifera), which comes from the moringa tree or the horseradish tree.

This vegetable, used to make sambar, a traditional South Indian stew, has become much more competitive due to production challenges in the Tamil Nadu area. Farmers faced extreme weather conditions, including Cyclone Ditwah, which saw heavy downpours and strong winds come down on agricultural crops, damaging and destroying them.

The drumstick vegetable now costs between $1.49 to $2.48 per pound (300 to 500 rupees per kilogram).

Why are crop losses important?

Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense, which threatens the global agricultural industry. Farmers can do their best to protect their crops from extreme weather conditions, but weather whiplash can kill crops before they're even ready for harvest.

Reduced crop yields, as farmers and consumers have seen in southern India with chilli peppers and drumstick vegetables, raise crop unit prices, taking into consideration the increased cost of successful production.

Other vegetables impacted by heavy rains in the Karnataka state include tomatoes, carrots, coriander, and okra.

What can I do to help?

Food production and supply chains operate within a wide global network. The environmental challenges that farmers face in one area of the world have the potential to disrupt crop availability and grocery prices elsewhere.

One way to increase food security despite volatile growing conditions is to grow your own food at home. This helps cut down on the energy and effort needed to transport food globally, and then locally to a grocery store near you.

Aside from providing tangible health benefits, including reduced stress and improved cognitive function, growing your own food also tastes better and is much more nutritious than mass-produced groceries.

You do not need to completely replace your groceries through gardening, but be prepared for a manyfold return when you establish a successful garden.

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