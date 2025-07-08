NASA data reveals concerning trend in weather patterns over past 5 years: 'The world isn't prepared'

Environmental data collected by a recent NASA study shows a sharp uptick in global extreme weather events in the past five years, the Guardian reported.

What's happening?

NASA's GRACE orbiter (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment) has provided researchers with key data on the planet's environmental changes over the years.

Researchers found that the number of extreme weather events that occurred in 2024 was double the average number of extreme weather events between 2003 and 2020. In addition, the severe weather events that have been happening are more intense and longer-lasting than before.

While the researchers do not have enough historical data yet to confirm this pattern as a trend, the scientists believe that rising global temperatures, caused by human activities like burning dirty fuels, are the driving factor.

The quick acceleration of global extreme weather events "is extremely scary," said Christopher Gasson, head of Global Water Intelligence, per the Guardian.

Why are extreme weather events important?

As these extreme weather events become more frequent, all life on Earth faces a greater risk of their damaging effects.

The planet's temperature is rapidly increasing because of human activities, such as burning dirty fuels, which release heat-trapping gases that contribute to a warming planet.

Extreme temperatures are closely linked to more frequent extreme weather events, such as droughts, wildfires, intense rainfall, and floods — all of which threaten human health, properties, and food and water security.

The increased risk of wildfires across the country, for example, has pushed many insurance companies to drop coverage in high-risk neighborhoods, leaving homeowners vulnerable to property loss without any way to financially recoup.

Farmers globally are suffering crop losses due to extreme weather.

"The world isn't prepared for the changes in intense rainfall and drought that are now occurring," said professor Richard Betts of Exeter University, per the Guardian.

What can I do to help extreme weather events?

Tackling more frequent extreme weather events can happen at an individual or community level — from adopting more sustainable daily habits to preparing your home and community against the perils of extreme weather events.

Switches you can make to help lower the amount of heat-trapping gas in the air from dirty fuels include walking or biking instead of driving, or switching to an electric vehicle instead of driving gas-powered cars.

If you have extra time on your hands, you can join local volunteer groups to work on climate issues meaningful to you and your community.

Lastly, follow home hardening guides like CalFire's Wildfire Home Hardening Guide to tackle different areas of your property and prepare them for extreme weather events like wildfires.

