Farmers devastated after severe weather destroys key crops: 'The losses are massive'

Strong winds, sudden downpours, and unpredictable storms are increasingly disrupting farmers across India's delta regions.

In early December, banana growers in Tamil Nadu, a southern state on India's southeastern coast, faced heavy losses when Cyclone Ditwah flattened thousands of trees in the Mayiladuthurai district, threatening both their livelihoods and the upcoming harvest season.

What happened?

As ap7am.com reported, Cyclone Ditwah brought intense rain and gusty winds to parts of Tamil Nadu, leaving widespread agricultural damage in its wake.

In Aaru Paadhi village alone, nearly 1,500 banana trees were uprooted after the storm swept through Tharangambadi taluk.

According to officials from the horticulture department, Mayiladuthurai district typically sees banana cultivation across about 511 hectares. The early December storm inundated roughly 37.1 hectares, affecting 48 farmers who rely on banana crops as a primary source of income.

The timing could not have been worse. Many farmers were preparing to harvest bananas for the Karthigai Deepam festival, when demand and prices are usually at their highest.

"Farmers across the Mayiladuthurai district grow banana trees in large numbers," said Mayilswami, a cultivator from Aaru Paadhi, per ap7am.

"In our village alone, the losses are massive."

Why is this damage concerning?

Most of the damaged trees were in the final growth stage, ready for harvest. Mayilswami estimates his losses exceed 100,000 rupees (about $1,112).

"This kind of severe weather strikes us every two years," he said. "Farmers are struggling to recover from repeated crop losses. We request the government to provide fair and timely compensation."

Bananas may seem like a stable, everyday staple, but they are highly sensitive to strong winds and excess water. When storms arrive more frequently or with greater intensity, farmers face repeated setbacks that are difficult to recover from financially.

For consumers, disruptions like this can mean higher prices and tighter supply in the months ahead. For farmers, especially small-scale cultivators, repeated crop failures threaten long-term viability. Many in the Cauvery delta region say banana cultivation has become increasingly unpredictable due to recurring storms, heavy rainfall, and shifting weather patterns.

As extreme weather becomes longer and stronger, agricultural regions that once followed reliable seasonal rhythms are being pushed into constant recovery mode.

What's being done to aid farmers?

State officials say damage assessments are already underway. A senior horticulture department official confirmed that compensation is available for farmers who have lost more than a third of their crop.

"Farm owners are entitled to compensation if more than 33% of their cultivated crop has been damaged," the official said, per ap7am. "Our teams are visiting the fields to document the extent of loss."

Farmers are urging authorities to move quickly, noting that delays could jeopardize the next planning cycle. Longer-term solutions may include improved crop insurance access, wind-resistant farming practices, and stronger safety nets for growers facing repeated losses.

For now, farmers in Aaru Paadhi are focused on salvaging what they can and hoping that support arrives before the damage becomes permanent.

