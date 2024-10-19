Researchers make concerning findings about the way extreme heat impacts us: 'This is a clear call for targeted policy interventions'

A group of researchers across three universities examined the effects of extreme heat on people's daily lives, including outdoor activity levels and travel. The new study emphasized the immediate need for policy changes to protect society's most vulnerable, per ScienceDaily.

What's happening?

A collaborative effort by researchers from Arizona State University, the University of Washington, and the University of Texas at Austin revealed the inequities among impacts of high temperatures.

The study, titled "Understanding How Extreme Heat Impacts Human Activity-Mobility and Time Use Patterns," was led by Ram M. Pendyala, a professor at ASU's School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment.

Research showed that during particularly hot days, people reduced their amount of outdoor activities, took fewer non-essential trips, and opted for air-conditioned car travel instead of public transit — decreasing public transportation use by up to 50%.

However, those in low-income households — who may not have access to a car and or may work jobs with little flexibility — are often forced to walk or take public transportation even though it exposes them to extreme weather.

"We see that extreme heat exacerbates inequities in mobility and activity-travel participation," Pendyala said. "Those who are already at a disadvantage, such as low-income individuals or those dependent on public transportation, face even greater risks during heat waves. This is a clear call for targeted policy interventions to protect the most vulnerable population groups."

Why is this study important?

The information uncovered in this study can help cities improve policies and resources. As global temperatures rise, the outlined issues will only worsen. Taking action now can steer us toward a healthier future and help protect our most vulnerable.

Recognizing the reduction in walking and public transit use is also important for cities aiming to encourage sustainable transportation in order to decrease pollution.

"This research sheds light on how heat can disrupt daily life and travel in ways that are potentially harmful for the most vulnerable population groups," Pendyala noted. "Our goal is to provide the evidence necessary to drive meaningful change."

What's being done about the impacts of high heat?

Researchers from the study aim to prompt swift action from policymakers. Adapting public transit and urban planning methods can help ensure cities are more heat-resilient.

Some suggested actions include creating shaded public spaces and offering vouchers for on-demand door-to-door transportation for vulnerable communities.

The study authors also suggest declaring "heat days" to allow people to stay indoors and be excused from work, similar to how snow days function.

Other suggested actions include providing cooling centers for those without air-conditioned homes and implementing urban design upgrades, such as trees and heat-reflective materials on pavements.

