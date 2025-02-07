Food rescue organization shares genius cleaning hack to use up leftover lemons: '[I] always forget about my lemons'

Keeping your home clean doesn't have to mean buying expensive, chemical-laden products. A free food rescue organization in Australia has shared a brilliantly simple cleaning hack on TikTok for making an all-natural cleaner using just lemons, vinegar, and water.

You most likely already have these items in your home, which helps to reduce waste and save money, and it also offers a fresh, citrusy scent without harsh fragrances.

The scoop

The Secondbite (@secondbite) TikTok account posted a video showing just how easy it is to turn leftover lemons into a powerful household cleaner. The process is straightforward:

Chop a lemon into small pieces that will fit inside a spray bottle. Pour in a cup of white vinegar. Fill the rest of the bottle with water. Give it a bit of a shake and start cleaning!

Rather than tossing out lemons that are past their prime, this method puts them to good use.

How it's working

One of the best things about this hack is that it saves money. Store-bought cleaning products can get expensive fast, but this DIY trick makes use of items you might already have at home. Vinegar has antibacterial properties, and it can kill bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella.

Lemons also help by adding a fresh scent and cutting through grease, making this a cheap and effective swap for commercial cleaners.

It's also a great way to cut down on plastic waste. A lot of cleaning products come in single-use plastic bottles, which just end up in the trash. By making your own cleaner, you can reuse a spray bottle instead of tossing another one.

Reducing plastic waste helps to address rising global temperatures while conserving resources. Plus, avoiding chemical-heavy products means fewer harsh substances in the air and on your surfaces.

Everyday kitchen staples can double as powerful, eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Leftover lemons work wonders as a natural cleaner and deodorizer for the inside of your car while swapping disposable Swiffer pads for reusable rags is another example of a sustainable and easily available swap that saves money.

What people are saying

One commenter wrote, "Love this! Always forget about my lemons," to which the creator responded, "So easy to do!"

Another user called the hack "clever," while someone else said, "Ooo I love this."

Interest in DIY cleaning solutions continues to grow as more people look for simple, effective, and eco-friendly alternatives to conventional products. Natural cleaning methods not only reduce exposure to harsh chemicals but also offer budget-friendly ways to keep a home fresh while cutting down on unnecessary waste.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



