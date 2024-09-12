One of the year's most oppressive heatwaves wreaks havoc in major state: 'Take all necessary precautions and heed the guidance of state and local officials'

The record-breaking August heat wave, which impacted almost 23 million in the United States, targeted Texas.

Texans may have a tolerance for heat, but the type of heat that hit in August pushed residents and the state's electrical grid to their limits.

What's happening?

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state's power demand may have broken a record on Aug. 20 during a searing summer heat wave. ERCOT reported a preliminary peak power demand of 85,558.98 megawatts. If confirmed, it would top the previous record of 85,508 MW set on Aug. 10, 2023.

The August heat helped spark wildfires in the Lone Star State. Texas has experienced nearly 350 wildfires that have burned over 1.2 million acres across the state through early September, and a little over a third of its wildfires this year occurred in August.

"Texans are strongly urged to take all necessary precautions and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep their families and their loved ones safe from wildfires," Gov. Greg Abbott said, per the Guardian. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local emergency management personnel for their work as they prepare for potential wildfires across the state."

The record-breaking August heat wave, which impacted almost 23 million in the United States, targeted Texas, where temperatures climbed into the triple digits. San Antonio hit a high of 106 degrees on Aug. 22 to set a record for the date, while some parts of Austin reached a historic 107 degrees on the same day.

Why is record heat in Texas important?

According to the NOAA, heat has killed more people annually since 1994 than hurricanes, lightning, and tornadoes combined.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found a 117% rise in heat-related deaths from 1999 to 2023. Researchers say more than 21,000 people died during that period. Scientists have found that heat waves impact both physical health as well as mental health.

Our overheating planet also raises the risk of wildfires like the blazes Texas endured in August. Several studies suggest our warming world is making the wildfire season last longer and increasing the frequency, size, and intensity of fires.

Hanging on to the forests we have is important because they reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere by absorbing carbon dioxide.

What's being done about extreme heat?

The way to bring the planet's fever down is by reducing carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases emitted into our atmosphere. Relying less on dirty energy and adapting to renewable, cleaner sources can help.

Employing smart home technology can cut carbon pollution and save you money. Driving an EV or even an e-bike, if your commute to work will allow it, are also options that can help save money and the environment.

