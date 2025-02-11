  • Tech Tech

Scientists make incredible discovery after studying innovative planting technique — here's how it could revolutionize agriculture

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers from the Institute of Applied Ecology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shenyang have found that adding cover crops to corn crops boosts nutrients in the soil and will help protect against food insecurity. 

According to Phys.org, "Soil degradation, driven by unsustainable farming practices, poses serious threats to food security and regional agricultural development."

The research team studied how legumes, grasses, and both would affect soil in northeastern China in Changtu County. 

When the researchers used legume cover crops, the soil could absorb organic carbon and use the nitrogen in the soil, so the microbes in the soil could use the carbon to improve its health. 

Phys.org added, "Grass cover crops, on the other hand, helped maintain soil carbon and total nitrogen levels while boosting overall microbial biomass, particularly among bacterial groups."

The researchers found that using legumes and grass as cover crops was the best approach. This combination of crops combined the benefits of both while "maintaining overall soil nutrient balance."

According to the National History Museum, soil degradation causes many problems, including flooding, landslides, loss of food production, and increased pollution. 

Droughts also threaten food security. A 2023 report found that 1.84 billion people worldwide lived under drought conditions in 2022. 

So finding solutions such as using legumes and grass as crop covers is vital for the future. 

Cover crops are already being used in the United States but aren't widespread. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "Cover crops increased 17% between 2017 and 2022." They covered only "4.7 % of total cropland in 2022," per the USDA.

Phys.org said the researchers believe this research provides "valuable insights into developing and implementing cover crop-maize intercropping techniques, particularly in black soil regions facing degradation." 

Black soil is found worldwide, including in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, per the United Nations

Research such as this is vital in preparing the world to be resilient to a changing climate. You can help this crucial work by donating to climate causes that conduct the research. 

