  • Business Business

Experts warn against dangerous misconception about rising cost of groceries — here's what you need to know

Overall, Australia has a big decision to make.

by Chelsea Cook
Overall, Australia has a big decision to make.

Photo Credit: iStock

As Australia approaches a federal election, the debate over rising energy prices is heating up — and the food industry is feeling the pressure.

Some business groups are pushing the government to increase fossil fuel production, hoping it will lower energy costs. However, experts warn that this approach is short-sighted and could make things worse, per The Conversation.

What's happening?

Groups like Independent Food Distributors Australia (IFDA) have called for more fossil fuel production, including gas, to bring down energy prices, The Australian reported. They argue that the Albanese government's push for renewable energy is making things more expensive. 

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Meanwhile, experts say this focus on fossil fuels misses the bigger picture. Adding more coal and gas won't fix the problem. Instead, it could just make the disruptions from climate-related disasters such as storms and bushfires much worse, as the air pollution from burning these dirty fuels raises the Earth's temperature.

Why is this important?

The food industry is already feeling the impact of climate change, and it's everyday Australians who are bearing the brunt of rising prices. Food transport and refrigeration are also huge contributors to greenhouse gas pollution, as Nature Food explained, which only makes the climate crisis worse. As climate-related disasters continue to increase, the food sector will face more challenges, such as higher prices and supply shortages. 

The 2019 to 2020 bushfires, reported here in Economics of Disaster and Climate Change, were a stark reminder of how vulnerable the food system is. Rural communities particularly face the brunt of these disruptions, with some regions still recovering from the losses. Grocery bills are set to rise even further, making it harder for people to afford essential food items.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's being done about this?

To help combat this issue, experts suggest focusing on energy-efficient solutions that will help food businesses in the long run. For example, companies can invest in electric trucks to reduce fuel costs and pollution from transport. They can also use cleaner refrigeration methods that are better for the environment and reduce energy use. 

Overall, Australia has a big decision to make. Will the country keep relying on fossil fuels to solve short-term energy issues, or will it invest in a sustainable future powered by renewable energy?

Experts agree that making the switch to clean energy will not only protect the environment but also ensure that food systems stay stable and affordable, even as the climate continues to change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x