Experts warn against dangerous misconception about rising cost of groceries — here's what you need to know

As Australia approaches a federal election, the debate over rising energy prices is heating up — and the food industry is feeling the pressure.

Some business groups are pushing the government to increase fossil fuel production, hoping it will lower energy costs. However, experts warn that this approach is short-sighted and could make things worse, per The Conversation.

What's happening?

Groups like Independent Food Distributors Australia (IFDA) have called for more fossil fuel production, including gas, to bring down energy prices, The Australian reported. They argue that the Albanese government's push for renewable energy is making things more expensive.

Meanwhile, experts say this focus on fossil fuels misses the bigger picture. Adding more coal and gas won't fix the problem. Instead, it could just make the disruptions from climate-related disasters such as storms and bushfires much worse, as the air pollution from burning these dirty fuels raises the Earth's temperature.

Why is this important?

The food industry is already feeling the impact of climate change, and it's everyday Australians who are bearing the brunt of rising prices. Food transport and refrigeration are also huge contributors to greenhouse gas pollution, as Nature Food explained, which only makes the climate crisis worse. As climate-related disasters continue to increase, the food sector will face more challenges, such as higher prices and supply shortages.

The 2019 to 2020 bushfires, reported here in Economics of Disaster and Climate Change, were a stark reminder of how vulnerable the food system is. Rural communities particularly face the brunt of these disruptions, with some regions still recovering from the losses. Grocery bills are set to rise even further, making it harder for people to afford essential food items.

What's being done about this?

To help combat this issue, experts suggest focusing on energy-efficient solutions that will help food businesses in the long run. For example, companies can invest in electric trucks to reduce fuel costs and pollution from transport. They can also use cleaner refrigeration methods that are better for the environment and reduce energy use.

Overall, Australia has a big decision to make. Will the country keep relying on fossil fuels to solve short-term energy issues, or will it invest in a sustainable future powered by renewable energy?

Experts agree that making the switch to clean energy will not only protect the environment but also ensure that food systems stay stable and affordable, even as the climate continues to change.

