Man urges people to eat fruit from rapidly spreading tree: 'Always eat with caution'

One man's way to deal with a popular invasive tree is low-maintenance and delicious.

PA. Stream Woodsman (@pastreamwoodsman) took viewers on a wild edible journey. Although the video production quality is reminiscent of The Blair Witch Project, these "cheap" thrills come with no fear.

In the video, he explored a line of Bradford pear trees, plucking ripe fruit straight from the branch and having a thorough feast in real time. He liked the taste, so he went on to gather more to bring home.

"Always eat with caution," the forager warned.

The Bradford pear tree, also known as a Callery pear tree, is largely despised for its invasive properties, so this is a great way to take advantage of a negative situation.

The Bradford pear's spring blooms are beautiful from afar, but don't be fooled, as they come with a distinctly unpleasant smell described as similar to rotting fish. These odorous trees are also seed-spreading, thicket-forming, thorny tyrants that will outcompete native vegetation and quickly take over habitats, disrupting entire ecosystems.

Once invasive plants take root, they can be close to impossible to get rid of, creating headaches for homeowners and landowners alike. Do yourself a favor and always landscape with native plants to support local ecosystems and make life easier.

Foraging is a sustainable, clean way to fill your plate. Other invasive species that are edible and prime for picking are daylilies and wineberries. Japanese knotweed can be made into a delicious dip.

Foraging invasive species can help control populations and prevent spread, allowing native plants and flowers to flourish while earning a net-zero snack. As always, never eat anything you aren't absolutely sure is safe.

"Amazing and thank you for sharing," one viewer wrote.

"Excellent," another approved.

