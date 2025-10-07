Homeowner shares humorous PSA about what to do if you have this stinky tree in your yard: 'It is the only way'

If you've ever enjoyed a springtime walk only to be hit with a foul odor akin to rotting fish, you might have come across a Bradford pear.

The notoriously stinky trees with bright white springtime blooms are native to East Asia and considered invasive in the United States. They can crowd out native plants and lead to biodiversity loss. Some homeowners are taking drastic measures to say goodbye to the Bradford pear for good.

In one TikTok, a creator demonstrates how to trim a Bradford pear by donning protective equipment and then attacking the tree trunk with a chainsaw.

Commenters applauded the man's actions. "The electric chainsaw is the ultimate and necessary level of disrespect," one wrote.

"It is the only way," another said.

The Bradford pear, which is one variety of the Callery pear, became popular in the United States in the mid-20th century because of its blooms and ability to thrive in urban environments, according to The Conversation. However, the tree started to spread, encroaching on prairies and grasslands where it didn't belong.

Invasive species can have a devastating effect on their environments, and they can be stubbornly difficult to remove. Researchers have found that they soak up sun, leaving native plants with less natural light. They also alter soil in a way that can harm native species.

Native plants, on the other hand, have myriad benefits, such as providing homes to pollinators that protect our food supply. Their deep roots can also strengthen soil to prevent erosion and floods.

Now, some states are rewarding homeowners who chop down their Bradford pears. North Carolina offers a bounty on the tree, providing native trees to homeowners who can prove that they've cut down their Bradford pears. Missouri has a similar buyback program. Ohio, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania have gone as far as to ban them altogether.

Once you've ditched your Bradford pear, consider rewilding your yard. By simply planting a few native species, you'll reap environmental rewards while saving time and money on lawn care. You can use the Audubon Society's native plants database to find the species that will work best for you — Bradford pears not included.

