Forager urges people to eat pesky berries that are spreading across US: 'A great and tasty way to help'

Invasive plant species can be challenging to deal with and eliminate.

However, YouTuber The Nature Educator (@thenatureeducator) offered up a simple way to help get rid of invasive Himalayan blackberries in a YouTube short.

Their suggestion? Simply eat the berries when you come across them.

As they explained in their video, "Their seeds are located inside their fruits. So, if you can pick these berries and eat them, then you are helping getting rid of these seeds from dropping down into the soil and planting more Himalayan blackberry."

According to the National Park Service, the Himalayan blackberry came to the U.S. in 1885. Since then, however, it's become an invasive species. It also grows back if any of its roots are left in the ground, making it hard to remove.

Invasive plant species, such as the Himalayan blackberry, are a threat to the ecosystems they live in.

They spread rapidly and overtake their surrounding environment by smothering other plants. This destroys the biodiversity of the region, kills native plants, and can have devastating consequences for local communities.

Invasive plant species can result in fewer pollinators in an area when they overtake native plants. This is harmful to human populations since pollinators help protect our food supply. Invasive plants can also cause changes in soil chemistry and alter the way it cycles nutrients, preventing native plant and crop growth.

The dangers of invasive plant species make taking steps to control them vital. Doing so can help rebalance an ecosystem.

While not every invasive plant can be eaten, consuming Himalayan berries if you see them can help contain their spread.

Of course, make sure you identify them properly first. Ask an expert if you're having trouble with identifying a plant. And if you're ever unsure if something is edible, especially when you're alone, don't eat it.

Other YouTubers were on board with the idea of helping to stop the spread of Himalayan blackberries by snacking on them.

"Best way to fight a plant invasion!" one person exclaimed.

Another commenter added, "What a great and tasty way to help!"

