Experts advocate to collect and eat invasive berry species wreaking havoc on native plants: 'Pick as many as you can'

The words "invasive species" typically conjure up negative images in the mind, but it doesn't always have to be bad news.

Of course, getting rid of non-native plants is important, as they can grow quickly and spread widely, crowding out other plants that are suited to the local soil and weather conditions. The loss of native plants can have serious repercussions for the ecosystem, as they typically support pollinators and other small creatures.

However, some plants that are invasive in many areas of the U.S. — such as cheeseweed mallow, nasturtiums, and black mustard — can have benefits, as some are edible and can be used to cook with. So why not get rid of them by eating them?

That's the advice of Harpers Ferry National Park in West Virginia, which is calling on visitors to take advantage of thriving wineberries for a mid-hike snack.

"If you're hangry while you're hiking don't whine… eat a wineberry!" read a post on the park's Facebook page. "As you explore the trails in Harpers Ferry NHP this summer, you may notice plants with shiny red berries. They look and taste similar to raspberries, but these fruits are called wineberries!"

The post went on to detail that wineberries are native to Asia and were brought to America in the late 1800s. Their seeds are transported by birds and other animals, allowing them to spread and grow far and wide.

"When the tip of a wineberry branch reaches the ground, it can grow new roots and allow the plant to spread even more," the post continued. "They form dense thickets of vegetation that can choke out native plants."

While picking to your heart's content would seem like a sensible tactic to limit the spread — and satisfy your sweet tooth — Harpers Ferry National Park asks that visitors stick to the "one-quart rule." That's the amount of fruits and vegetables found in the park that can be picked per person, per day, with the guidance in place to protect the park's natural resources.

However, if found in Maryland, senior restoration specialist for the state's Department of Natural Resources Sarah Hilderbrand said folks should "pick as many as you can."

Commenters on Harpers Ferry National Park's Facebook were apparently well-versed in the appeal of these invasive berries.

"My husband has picked and made jam with them!" one user said.

"Loved eating these as a kid growing up in WV," another added. "Still will snack on them when I get a chance to hike. Yummm"

Whether it's animals like green crabs or lionfish, or plants like kudzu or greenbriar, invasives are officially on the menu — and making the most of such deliciousness can save the local ecosystem and keep dollars in your wallet. Just make sure you do some research before serving them up for friends and family.

