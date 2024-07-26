Forager shares how to harvest and prepare surprisingly 'delicious' invasive flower: 'This was a lovely surprise'

"Happy hunting, and remember: Never eat anything you aren't sure of."

Foraging is sustainable and helps people connect with nature, so it needs no other benefits. Still, a cherry on top never hurt: One TikToker from Minnesota showed that the hobby can be "extra satisfying" if it involves invasive species.

In 2022, Gopher State forager mayakindamischief (@mayakindamischief) detailed the "guilt-free foraging" of daylilies, which can prevent the plant from producing buds or flowers.

"Not only are they edible; they're delicious," Maya said. "When identifying young daylilies, check between the leaves. They should have pockets like this rather than laying flat together. This eliminates the potential lookalike iris, which you do not want to eat."

She noted you can eat daylilies "almost year-round" and that the shoots, tubers, flower buds, and flowers are all on the table. Maya did "highly recommend" cooking the greens and said she loves to sauté them in oil with garlic before "adding a splash of soy sauce."

Some daylilies are invasive and threaten native species with their tendency to densely multiply, per Invasive.org. The site noted they have "a sweet-spicy or peppery flavor."

Like other invasive species, they cause harm by outcompeting natives for resources. This damages ecosystems by disrupting the ecological balance that plants, wildlife, and even humans need to survive.

Pollinators, for example, help produce more than one-third of the world's crops. Without the bats, birds, butterflies, and other creatures that transfer pollen and spread seeds, our food supply would be in danger.

Even if you're not looking to take up foraging, you can still eat cleaner. Check out this guide, which includes information about how to grow your own food, eat more plant-based meals, and compost.

The first two steps will make you healthier, and composting can improve your soil's health. Gardening is a stress reliever, and gardeners consume more fiber and get more exercise than non-gardeners.

The health benefits extend to the planet, too, reducing demand for globally produced and shipped goods that contribute to rising temperatures.

Taking small steps like these helps to push corporations and governments to do their part. If we all work together, we can ensure a sustainable future.

"Happy hunting, and remember: Never eat anything you aren't sure of," Maya concluded.

"This was a lovely surprise," one commenter said. "I eat the flower [petals] in salads. So yummy I'm glad I can eat the shoots too."

Another wrote: "I added them to my steak stir fry, it was delicious!"

