Chef urges people to eat 'pests' in local waterways: 'Better for your plate'

The spread of harmful invasive species can sound overwhelming to some, but to others, it just expands their tasting menu.

To prevent crawfish from taking over waterways in London, one chef revealed his recipe for success.

The gastropub Plaquemine Lock (@plaqueminelock) shared a quick video highlighting just how the invasive pest can make the perfect addition to a seafood meal.

#crawfishboil #louisiana #londonfood ♬ original sound - Plaquemine Lock @plaqueminelock Invasive or irresistible? Crawfish go by many names — crayfish, crawdads, mudbugs — but whatever you call them, they're not fish at all. They're freshwater crustaceans, American invaders that dig holes in our riverbanks and stir up trouble. In Louisiana, they're more than a pest: they're a party. Whole communities gather round to boil them by the bucket with cayenne, lemon, and corn. It's food, it's music, it's identity — the swamp in a saucepan. Here in London, our trapper Carl hauls them from British rivers, turning an ecological headache into a Creole feast. Good for the waterways, better for your plate. #crawfish

"This is the crawfish, the U.K.'s tastiest pest," said Tom, head chef at the restaurant. "It looks like a little lobster, and it tastes a bit like one too."

While they may be a tasty treat, invasive crawfish can wreak havoc on waterways, causing significant damage and posing a threat to native species. These crustaceans may be small, but they destabilize marine ecosystems through their burrowing, which can lead to erosion and even localized flooding.

Crawfish can also spread a deadly disease called crayfish plague to native species. This can decimate local populations and jeopardize the health of regional food chains. Crawfish may be aggressive, too, meaning they are able to outcompete native species for food and habitat.

"Here in London, our trapper Carl hauls them from British rivers, turning an ecological headache into a Creole feast. Good for the waterways, better for your plate," the restaurant added.

Harvesting and consuming invasive animals and plants can be a great way to reduce their spread and limit the harm they cause to the environment. In the comments, a number of users applauded the effectiveness of the efforts to stop the spread of crawfish in London.

"Love the thought of making something good out of an invasive species. Maybe you could keep a U.K. version and do a more traditional version on the menu as well?" one user suggested.

"We should all be appreciating that you appreciate the Louisiana cooking style whether it's seasoned to our taste or your own taste, especially if your customers love it," another wrote.

